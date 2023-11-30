Brewers, Jackson Chourio in record extension talks (report)

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers and star Venezuelan prospect Jackson Chourio are close to agreeing to a record contract extension, a source tells MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. The club has not confirmed the agreement, which would be pending a physical examination.

Chourio’s contract is expected to be guaranteed for eight years, with two club options, but the two sides have not yet finalized financial terms. MLB Network analyst Jon Heyman reported that the agreement would be close to US$80 million. It would be the largest agreement for a player with zero years of service in MLB, exceeding the US$50 million that Cuban Luis Robert Jr. agreed to with the White Sox. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) was the first to report that the Brewers were negotiating a long-term contract with Chourio.

To date, there have only been five such extensions:

– Jon Singleton, Astros 1B: Five years, $10 million (2014)

– Scott Kingery, Phillies INF: Six years, $24 million (2018)

– Eloy Jiménez, OF of the White Sox: Six years, US$43 million (2019)

– Evan White, Mariners 1B: Six years, US$24 million (2019)

– Luis Robert, OF of the White Sox: Six years, US$50 million (2020)

Chourio wouldn’t be the first prospect to sign a long-term extension with the Brewers, although he would be the first to do so before setting foot in the Majors. In July 2022, the Brewers and left-hander Aaron Ashby agreed to a five-year, $20.5 million contract when Ashby had only pitched 100.2 innings in the major leagues. Those terms were based on the five-year, $15.5 million agreement between the Brewers and right-hander Freddy Peralta in February 2020, when Peralta had a little more than a year of service in the Major League.

And all of those deals followed the first of Ryan Braun’s two extensions with the Brewers. The first, an eight-year, $45 million deal in 2008, came less than a year after his MLB debut, when Braun was the reigning winner of the National League Rookie of the Year award.

A Chourio extension could be significant in clearing the way for an early promotion to MLB, once Chourio logs extra time in Triple-A, or a jump directly to Milwaukee’s Opening Day roster, which is currently loaded with outfielders, from the experienced Christian Yelich and Tyrone Taylor to the prospects Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick and Joey Wiemer.

If the Brewers go with a young team to start the year – Black is being considered for third base or first base, very open positions at the moment – it could also affect the club’s plans for some of its players approaching the end of the season. free agency. For example, ace Corbin Burnes and Dominican shortstop Willy Adames have only one year left of contractual control of the club. Closer Devin Williams has two years left.

The Brewers also have high hopes for Chourio, a five-tool talent who has posted an .837 OPS in three Minor League seasons, most as the youngest player in his league. Chourio hit a career-high 22 home runs in a 2023 season spent primarily in Double-A Biloxi. He then continued hitting in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League, where he hit .379/.453/.530 ​​in 17 games before ending his season. He won’t turn 20 until March 11.