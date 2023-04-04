The Orleans Masters, which begins this Tuesday at the Palais des sports, will not be worth a look just for its new status as a Super 300 tournament, which will offer the public some of the best badminton players in the world. It will also be the scene of the farewells of Brice Leverdez, who will play his last individual competition there. At 36, the one who reigned over bad French for a decade is ready to turn the page. For the occasion, he revisits the major stages of a career in which he often played the role of pioneer for his country.
The day he…launched his badminton career
“There were two clicks. The first was the meeting with my mentor, Bertrand Gallet (former French No. 1). I went to train with him in Créteil after a knee operation following a motorcycle accident. At that time, at Insep, the coaches didn’t give a damn about you when you were injured. Bertrand made me progress everywhere. The second click is the end of my studies at 21 years old. I didn’t get my BTS at Insep: a teacher gave me 4/20 in the oral because she was very upset about my absences, when I had done thirty tournaments in the year to Olympic qualification. It was a bit my fault too, I just had to be better elsewhere, but I said to myself: maybe it’s a sign, put yourself in the bad. »
The day when… he won his first French championship title
Brice Leverdez with his trainer Bertrand Gallet in 2008, the year of his first national title among seniors. (Badminton photo)
“It was in 2008, I was 22 years old. The scenario of these France is incredible. I had almost lost in the first or second round and, in the final, I saved three match shuttlecocks in the second set. In the end, I won eight titles in a row, then a ninth a little later. As a result, we had developed a routine with my friends on Sunday evenings. I won, I came home, and we had a party at the same time as the Super Bowl, which always fell after the final. Of course, I couldn’t plan all of this. Nine titles, that could not be a goal at the start. I was already happy to be there every year because you can always get hurt. It’s very easy not to be at your peak. »
The day when… he felt that his domination was annoying
“I don’t know if she hurt me, but some people thought I was arrogant or insensitive. What could also play is that everyone loved number 2 at one time, Matthieu Lo Ying Ping, who was also my best friend. Because he had an explosive style of play, different from mine, he put on a bit of a show. For me it was more strategic and technical. People struggled with me because I was winning all the time as seniors. It happens sometimes in sports. Today, I try to make bad players understand who I am. The “Leverdez Academy”, where I give advice online, where I do live shows every month, allows you not to stay on the player who has won France nine times and who was in his bubble. Because yes, I was in my bubble, but it’s the career that wants that. »
The day when… he broke his first world top 10
“It was in 2014 against Kenichi Tago, a Japanese 5th in the world at the time, in the Thomas Cup. I lost the first set, I was behind in the second and I had trouble applying my coach’s strategy, namely to attack constantly, always get off the wheel. I said to him: “No, it’s too complicated physically, I won’t be able to do it”. it worked very well (laugh). So, I continue, I want adrenaline and I win. Behind, I beat 6 or 7 top 10s. I broke the wall, I told myself that I could do it against these players. »
The day when… he discovered the Olympics
At the Rio Games in 2016. One of his three participations in the Olympic event, with 2012 and 2021. (Badmintonphoto)
“In London in 2012. A dream come true, I was amazed. But on the matches, it was so emotional that I didn’t manage to fully experience the event. I had prepared physically like crazy, I had lost four kilos. The problem is that I was not used to playing with this physique. Suddenly, I was not at all in the good timing. I was going fast and hitting hard but I was messing around on the pitch. Really a disgusting feeling. It’s great memories because my family was in the stands, but in terms of the game, I’m disappointed that I didn’t pull off the performances I did later. »
The day when… he won the Mediterranean Games
“The most patriotic, emotional victory. The rings of the Mediterranean Games are a bit like the Olympic rings. In 2013, it was the first time that a Frenchman won a competition like that in men’s singles. Besides, I was still with my mentor. I had called my father before the final, he had told me what is often said: a final is won. I remembered that before my finals. And it’s true that I didn’t lose a lot, I always had good feelings. »
The day when… he knocked down the world number 1
Lee-Chong Wei on his knees: Brice Leverdez has just beaten the world No. 1 at the World Championships in 2017. (Badmintonphoto)
“The first time was in 2016 at the Denmark Open. I had planned to stop my career just before, I could no longer earn too much. So I stop training seriously for a fortnight, I only play games with a friend, half-court or without the front or without the back. I party a lot too. I arrived on the pitch completely de-stressed, I didn’t care. In the first round, I play well, limit while walking. In the evening, come on, bottle of wine. The next day, I win in straight sets against Tien Chen Chou. On the coach’s chair, I had another friend who wasn’t even bad, he was a poker player. We told each other jokes, I said to him “Did you see the stitch I just gave him?”
Comes the quarter-final against Lee-Chong Wei (world number 1), and the same, we say bullshit, like “Did you see the face of the guy in the audience?”. All that allowed me to get out of the challenge of the match. In the third set, I’m behind and I pretend to be in pain somewhere, I call the doctor who puts me in the cold bomb, I gain two or three minutes of recovery. Behind, I take three or four points and I win because he was a little out of the game. From that moment, I told myself that I could not stop. »
The day when… he won his first medal at the European Championships
“We fought for years with my coach for this medal. I had the level but it was still a blockage. The medal (the bronze) came in 2018, aged 32. Was a European title playable? Maybe, but having regrets is difficult because I tried a lot of things in my preparation, whether in training, in nutrition…
I just don’t think I was crazy enough to be consistent in sick preparation. I have always needed to link pleasure and results. At one point, I completely forbade myself alcohol, desserts, sugar. And I realized that I didn’t feel good mentally, I wasn’t happy. If there had been other French people who had busted all these walls before me, it would undoubtedly have been easier to do so. Or if there had been a larger pool of very big players to pull us up. »
The day he… decided to quit badminton
After the Tokyo Games, injuries began to weigh on the body of the badminton player. (Badminton photo)
“It was a long process. After the Tokyo Games in 2021, I injured my meniscus, a small crack. With injections, it passed. But the crack has grown and I want to keep a little piece of meniscus for the rest of my life. I also have chondropathy in both knees, I can train less and less normally. There, it’s already almost the season too many because I had too much pain since September. Now I will continue in sharing knowledge through coaching, online courses. I wanted to change countries, so I’m going to settle in Bali. We are also looking to relaunch my clothing brand, this time more in the world of sport. And I plan to create a badminton hall in Paris. »