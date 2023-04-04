“I don’t know if she hurt me, but some people thought I was arrogant or insensitive. What could also play is that everyone loved number 2 at one time, Matthieu Lo Ying Ping, who was also my best friend. Because he had an explosive style of play, different from mine, he put on a bit of a show. For me it was more strategic and technical. People struggled with me because I was winning all the time as seniors. It happens sometimes in sports. Today, I try to make bad players understand who I am. The “Leverdez Academy”, where I give advice online, where I do live shows every month, allows you not to stay on the player who has won France nine times and who was in his bubble. Because yes, I was in my bubble, but it’s the career that wants that. »