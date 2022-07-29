The announcement of the start of filming of ‘Bridgerton 3‘. The series produced by Netflix and inspired by the novels of Julia Quinn has given notoriety to several actors, including Phoebe Dynevor, who was Daphne in the first and second installments of the saga. Dynevor, however, may not take part in the set currently in progress and many clues unknowingly disseminated on social media have made this thesis reliable.

Phoebe Dynevor’s work commitments

Rumors about Phoebe Dynevor’s non-participation in the filming of the third season of the Netflix series were powered mainly by some shots shared by the actress on her official profiles. The interpreter of Daphne Bridgerton it is in fact currently engaged in the creation of a film which sees it moving between New York, Cairo and other Asian countries. For now, therefore, she has not yet landed in Londonwhere filming is underway for the third season of the costume series.

The suspicions confirmed by the presentation video

‘Bridgerton’ fans also noted that Dynevor did not appear in video presentation broadcast on Bridgerton’s Instagram channel to announce the start of filming for season number 3. In fact, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton appear in the frames – Penelope e Colinthe main protagonists of this season – but also Claudia Jessie (Eloise), Jonathan Bailey (Antony), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma) and many other supporting actors. No sign but of Daphne.

What will become of Daphne’s character?

It is still unclear whether the actress will not take part in the shooting at all or if, given her role marginal in the third season, he will arrive on set only after finishing his other work commitments, for short appearances. But fans are wondering how theabsence of Daphne if Phoebe Dynevor wasn’t there at all. Probably, given the already confirmed absence of Regé Jean-Pagewho in ‘Bridgerton’ played the role of the Duke of Hastings and husband of Daphne only in the first season, it will be thought of a voyage which keeps the duke couple away from the rest of the family.