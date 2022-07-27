The British tabloid ‘The Sun‘launched an indiscretion that Renee Zellweger would be working on the fourth film as Bridget Jones. After ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ (2001), ‘What a Mess Bridget Jones’ (2004) and ‘Bridget Jones Baby’ (2016), the fourth episode should tell of the report that the ex single England’s best known builds with his son William. Looking forward to seeing the new ones adventures by Bridget, here is 5 curiosity on the saga.

1. Bridget Jones could have had another face

Renée Zellweger was not the only one actress vying for the role of Bridget Jones. In fact, the British were also at stake for this possibility Kate Winslet and Helena Bonham Carter, and the Australians Toni Colette e Cate Blanchett. Eventually the role went to Zellweger but, being an American, she had to study English to make his character more believable and to have one pronounce as similar as possible to that of the other actors on the setmostly British.

2. The sacrifices of the leading actress

Improve your pronunciation british it is not the only thing that the actress Oscar Prize he did to fit the part perfectly. Zellweger, before starting the filming of ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’, in fact worked – just like her character – in a publishing house. She did it undercover and with it pseudonym by Bridget Cavendish. On the desk she brought a photo of her then partner, Jim Carreyan attitude that his office colleagues defined bizarre. Before each film, the actress is also remarkably greased (+13 kg) compared to his usual physical form.

3. Hugh Grant’s big breakthrough

Hugh Grant starred in the first Bridget Jones movie because he was screenwriter it was Richard Curtis, the same as the successful ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ the actor had worked on. He made one request, take on the role of Daniel Cleaver, on pain of not being involved in the project. Grant wanted, for once, to play a cynic seducer unscrupulous and not shy hero and romantic to which he has lent the face in several films. An insider stated that in the fourth chapter Grant could come backalthough he did not appear in the 2016 film.

4. The bond with Jane Austen

Attentive fans will have noticed a connection, actually little hidden, that Bridget Jones has with the stories of Jane Austen and especially with Elizabeth Bennet, protagonist of ‘Pride and Prejudice’. The two women did they look alike in many things, especially in one: if Bridget’s true great love is Mark DarcyElizabeth’s is called Fitzwiliam Darcy. And’homonymy not at all casual. Director Sharon Maguire, to emphasize the relation between the two works, he wanted the role of Mark to be entrusted to since the first film in the saga Colin Firthwho in 1995 also dressed as Fitzwilliam in a TV miniseries dedicated to ‘Pride and Prejudice’.

5. The book that was not brought to the screen

Unlike the first two film – ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ and ‘What a Mess Bridget Jones’ – which are taken from the namesakes novels by Helen Fielding, ‘Bridget Jones baby’ presents a screenplay original. Yet there is a book that concerns the employee of the publishing house, which is not never been worn on the screen. It is about ‘Bridget Jones and a boy’s love’ in which the hero finds herself Mark’s widow, struggling with two sons and with the outputs with other men. It is not yet clear whether the fourth installment of the saga cinematic will be inspired in some way by this novel, but thehypothesis it is not to be excluded.