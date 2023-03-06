(Reposted from “Finding an Excuse to Be Quiet”)

In last year’s SENKO CUP, Ueno Aisaki helped Japanese female players win their first international championship. I still remember the various interviews last year.

This time SENKO CUP doubled the prize money and resumed offline chess. Although the schedule perfectly coincides with our China‘s Southwest King, it also attracts a lot of attention.

Japan sent 4 active title holders, Fujisawa Rina, Ueno Aisami, Niu Rongzi and Nakao Sumire. These 4 players were also the top 4 of the Japan Fanxing Cup last year. It can be said that they sent the strongest lineup, but in the semi-finals, Nakaosumi and Ueno Aisami were still inferior to Chinese and Korean chess players in the key points of the second half of the game. They lost to Cui Jing and Zhou Hongyu and stopped the semi-finals.

Many friends may know that Cui Jing has not won the championship in this event, because in this event, she met Yu Zhiying three times and lost all of them. This time China has sent Zhou Hongyu who is in better condition. Whether Zhou Hongyu, who once won the rookie championship, can stop Cui Jing from winning the championship is also a highlight.

Game Name: The 5th SENKO CUP Finals

Game date: March 5, 2023

Black: Zhou Hongyu 6th stage

White: Cui Jing, 9th Duan

Explanation source: Between Youxuan

Commentary: Sun Zhe 7th paragraph

Image source: Asahi Shimbun, Mainichi Shimbun, Kyodo News Agency

Result: A total of 198 hands, White won the middle game

Duration: 2 hours per side, then 5 countdowns of 1 minute

Duration: 2 hours per side, then 5 countdowns of 1 minute

[图1]White 34’s Xiaojian, this move is more interesting, White first accumulates power from the left side, and wants to expand the shape of the left side first.

[图2]Faced with Black’s entry at 43, White launched a fierce attack on the left. Zhou Hongyu’s response to this was still very calm.

[图3]However, in actual combat, Zhou Hongyu chose to continue to take advantage of the gap, and the black chess on the left was reserved for white to attack first.

[图4]The two moves of black 91 and black 93 are tesuji. After the black chess on the left is successfully done, white 104 starts to re-layout.

[图5]Although black wanted to make a profit by attacking, but white’s response was very calm, which made black’s attack not gain advantage.

[图6]The situation of both sides here is fluctuating, but from the final result, Cui Jing handled the offense and defense in this area more properly.

[图7]When Black is at 135, from the results, it would be better to climb from Black 1, at least to ensure that the black chess in the lower right corner can work.

[图8]At 148, White may be able to directly attack the black chess piece in the lower right corner, and this may be the final word.

[图9]At 155, Black chooses to rush at position A, but judging from the results, it may be better for Black 3 to make an eye after Black 1 rushes. Part of it may be active-active.

[图10]If White 4 starts their own moves, Black will get the upper hand. After Black 9 flies, there is still a lot of unknowns in this game.

[图11]White’s 164 is calm, and after White’s 166, the black chess on the right has become a problem, and the situation of this game is basically determined.

[图12]In the end, Cui Jing captured the black chess cleanly and finally won the championship.

[图13]This is the first time Cui Jing has won the championship in this event. In the battle for the third place, Aisami Ueno defeated Sumire Nakaochi and won the third place.