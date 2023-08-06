Brief history of the Women’s World Cup

The first official edition of the Women’s Soccer World Cup is believed to be the one organized in 1991 in China. Three years earlier, again in China, an unofficial tournament was held which was a sort of prototype of the event which has now reached its ninth edition. For fear of a fiasco, FIFA did not consider that tournament the women’s equivalent of the World Cup, and while organizing it, called it something else: the International Women’s Football Tournament.

Twelve invited internationals played it, and the all-Scandinavian final between Norway and Sweden was won by Norway. The event was successful and convinced FIFA to confirm it every four years starting from 1991, but not enough to definitively call it the “World Cup” and therefore make it the women’s equivalent of the men’s tournament organized since 1930.

The official name of the first Women’s World Cup was “FIFA Women’s World Cup M&M’s Cup”. Twelve teams took part, including Italy, which in previous years had also hosted some of the first international women’s tournaments, including the 1985 “Mundialito” in which the United States played the first official match in their history. The matches of the first World Cup lasted eighty minutes, ten less than the traditional ninety, and the tournament was won by the United States, which emerged from anonymity from that victory, drawing enormous benefits, so much so that it became not only the most followed and profitable in their country, but the strongest in the world in the following decades.

The victory of the United States in 1991 also served to pave the way for other movements, especially those of the large countries. In fact, at the time the strongest national teams were the Scandinavian ones, which benefited in particular from their advanced and equal socio-economic system which was reflected in women’s sporting practice. In the United States and other large countries, however, soccer and women’s team sports in general were still convoluted movements.

The World Cup won in China by the United States served to improve the organizational structure of football and the conditions of the athletes, who began to receive their first real payments and to obtain the first sponsorship contracts with private companies. US soccer players also got into the habit of uniting to try to improve their conditions, even with strikes and boycotts (this was on the initial advice of tennis player Billie Jean King, who had done so in tennis). American women have maintained this way of acting over time and still continue to commit themselves to guaranteeing adequate protection and support for the growth of the movement.

In the 1995 edition hosted by Sweden, Norway took their revenge. After eliminating the United States in the semifinals, she won the World Cup by beating Germany in the final, another country that made great strides in women’s sport in those years.

The first real highlight for the World Cup after 1991 was the edition organized in the United States in 1999, the first in a large western country. That World Cup began at Giants Stadium in New Jersey, where more than 78,000 people attended the opening game between the United States and Denmark. The other matches were played in the largest stadiums in the country and never attracted fewer than 16,000 spectators. The final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena between the United States and China became the most watched event in the history of women’s soccer with 90,185 spectators in attendance.

In that final, in addition to the victory that definitely overflowed interest in women’s soccer in the United States, one episode in particular was extremely significant. In fact, the match was decided on penalties, the last of which was scored by Brandi Chastain. Among the exultation of an entire stadium filled with over 90,000 fans, Chastain he took off his shirt and knelt screaming at the door in her bra and shorts.

In the following days, the press and television judged her exultation inappropriate, but it was the exact same exultation widespread among men, only that in this case there was a bra involved, and up to that point it had never happened. However, Chastain became an athlete ambassador of Nike, given that the bra she wore was a sports prototype developed by the Portland-based company, now a leader in the sector and at the forefront of women’s sports fashion.

The success of that event was so evident that the United States also obtained the organization of the following edition. It was won by Germany, which also thanks to that result obtained the organization of the tournament in 2011, the last edition played by eleven teams and won against all odds by Japan (precisely in the year of the earthquake which caused a tidal wave and the disaster of the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant).

In 2015 Canada went to 24 teams and it was a tournament that achieved great results, but also raised the first questions in the modern era of the event. Over 1,300,000 tickets were sold, which set an all-time record for the tournament, but there was also much discussion that all pitches had synthetic turf, which would have been deemed unacceptable for a men’s World Cup, as well as more risky for the physical integrity of the players.

The penultimate edition in France was the one that marked the global growth of the event. Viewers were exceptional: according to official data, 1.12 billion viewers around the world followed the tournament in the various forms of use available, with an increase of about 30 percent compared to the previous edition. The final between the United States and the Netherlands was watched overall by 82.18 million people and Italy-Brazil in the group stage was among the most watched matches of the tournament: it was watched by a total of 42.33 million spectators (more than 7 million of which in Italy).

Those results were the basis for FIFA’s decision to separate the sale of the broadcasting rights to the women’s and men’s World Cups, which had hitherto been sold as a single package. However, this strategy has caused some difficulties in the sale, especially in the large European countries where the initial requests from FIFA had been judged too high by the broadcasters. Overall, the current edition in Australia and New Zealand, the first played by 32 participants, is estimated to have generated about 300 million dollars from TV rights, about a tenth of those of the last men’s World Cup.

Ticket sales for matches, however, fared much better. Almost 1.4 million tickets had already been purchased on the eve of the tournament: thanks to the greater number of participants and therefore more games (64 in all), the sales record established in the edition hosted by Canada eight years ago was already beaten before the start of the tournament. In the first twelve matches there was also an average attendance of 30,326 spectators, almost 10,000 more than the 21,756 registered in France in 2019. Overall ticket sales then exceeded one and a half million and other records will most likely be set from here at the final in Sydney on 20 August.

– Read also: Jamaica’s remarkable history at the World Cup

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

