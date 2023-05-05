Brighton 1-0 Man Utd: ‘There is a football god’ says Roberto de Zerbi after win

Only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (seven out of seven) has a better 100% record from the penalty spot in the Premier League this season than Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister (six out of six)

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi said “there is a god of football” after his side beat Manchester United with a late penalty – 11 days after losing an FA Cup semi-final to them in a shootout.

“In both games, I think we played better than United. The last result was unfair,” De Zerbi told Sky Sports.

“I think there is a god of football.”

He added: “We deserved to win the semi-final but lost on penalties but today we won with a penalty.”

Both sides had chances in a thrilling Premier League encounter at Amex Stadium and United keeper David de Gea did well to keep out Mac Allister and Pervis Etupinan in stoppage time.

The Seagulls got the breakthrough seconds from the end with Mac Allister finding the top corner from the spot after a video assistant referee review judged Shaw had handled.

Victory boosted Brighton’s chances of qualifying for Europe next season.

“We played a fantastic game, we dominated the game. My players deserved to win,” added De Zerbi.”We are to play another six games, six very tough games. Monday we play the first tough game against Everton and we have to win. If we don’t win against them, we will lose these three points.”

Brighton, in sixth, are now only four points adrift of fifth-placed Liverpool, who have played two games more.

‘Silly mistake cost us a point’

Referee Andre Marriner awarded a penalty to Brighton deep into second-half stoppage time

As for fourth-placed Manchester United, they missed out on a chance to go seven points clear of Liverpool and defender Shaw admitted his “silly mistake” cost his side a point.

“Last minute, last action really. I got a little nudge but of course the hand shouldn’t’ be there,” he told Sky Sports. “I own up to it, take it on the chin but it is tough.

“Even before the corner, the free-kick was never a foul. I am not looking for excuses, but it shouldn’t have been a foul that led to the corner.”Hands up, a silly mistake that cost us a point. The problem is we don’t score. That is happening a lot of times this season.”