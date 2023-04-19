Brighton 3-2 Everton: Elisabeth Terland double helps Brighton move off bottom of WSL

Elisabeth Terland is Brighton’s top scorer in all competitions this season with seven goals

Brighton moved off the bottom of the table in manager Melissa Phillips’ first Women’s Super League match in charge with victory over Everton.

It was a gutsy display from the Seagulls who go two points above relegation rivals Leicester City.

Elisabeth Terland scored twice either side of Katie Robinson’s superb chip, while a double from Everton’s Katja Snoeijs threatened a late comeback.

But Brighton held on to pick up a crucial win as they seek WSL survival.

Snoeijs weaved into the box before rolling it into bottom corner in the 63rd minute as Brighton’s lead came under threat before Kayleigh Green’s powerful run set up Terland’s second of the match.

Brighton settled again and looked on course for a comfortable victory when Snoeijs scored another in an anxious final few minutes for the hosts.

It was Brighton’s first win in the league since November and a first at home in seven months.

With six games remaining, there is just two points separating the bottom four teams but Brighton will be encouraged by their recent performances under Phillips, who took over this month.

Phillips’ instant impact boosts Brighton

It is just 12 days since Phillips joined Brighton – her first managerial position in the WSL – and she has had an instant impact.

Her side put in a strong display in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final, eventually losing 3-2 to league leaders Manchester United, and followed that up with this impressive performance against Everton.

They were on the front foot from the off, pressing Everton’s backline and forcing mistakes, as well as testing goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan with precise deliveries from both wings.

Terland’s deserved opener came from Poppy Pattinson’s deep free-kick and Brighton continued to threaten Brosnan’s goal afterwards.

Lee Geum-min was lively in attack, while England international Robinson caused problems from a wide position – getting her goal to cap off another strong display.

Phillips’ introduction of a 4-3-2-1 formation seems to have got the best out of Brighton’s attacking threat but they still seek a first clean sheet in the WSL this season and looked vulnerable in defence.

Everton, who have made strides under manager Brian Sorensen since his arrival in the summer, were poor in the first half but exploited Brighton’s defensive frailties after the break.

Having been loose in possession initially, they burst into life when Snoeijs cut Brighton’s lead in half and she provided the crucial touch again late on to make it 3-2.

But Brighton clung on despite a nervous nine minutes of added time, punishing Everton for their slow start and giving themselves a huge boost in a tightly contested relegation battle.