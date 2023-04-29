Brighton 6-0 Wolves: Seagulls boost European ambitions with biggest-ever top-flight win

Brighton reignited their push for a place in Europe next season by recording their biggest-ever top-flight victory at the expense of woeful Wolves.
The Seagulls remain eighth in the Premier League but are now just a point behind Liverpool in seventh and two behind fifth-placed Tottenham, who have played two games more than Roberto de Zerbi’s side.
Deniz Undav broke the deadlock with his first Premier League goal, before Pascal Gross made it 2-0 with an easy finish following Julio Enciso’s driving run and pass.
Gross doubled his personal tally in sensational fashion midway through the first half, controlling Enciso’s square ball before sending a swerving strike past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa into the corner.
Danny Welbeck’s close-range header from Pervis Estupinan’s cross made it 4-0 before half-time, and the former Manchester United and Arsenal forward grabbed his second early in the second half after intercepting Nathan Collins’ misplaced pass.
Undav completed the scoring with another fabulous effort, dispossessing Matheus Nunes on the edge of the area and lifting a perfectly-weighted chip over Sa.
Wolves remain eight points clear of the relegation zone, but manager Julen Lopetegui will be alarmed at the manner of his team’s collapse on the south coast.
Brighton back with a bang
The emphatic victory ensures a positive end to a difficult week for Brighton, who lost on penalties to Manchester United in their FA Cup semi-final on Sunday before being beaten by struggling Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in midweek.
Manager De Zerbi responded to his team’s jaded performance at the City Ground by making five changes, leaving key players Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo on the bench and handing rare starts to Undav and Billy Gilmour.
To say the Italian’s selection paid off is an understatement.
Brighton were able to carve Wolves open at will, forcing the visitors into errors and fashioning several opportunities to give themselves an even healthier cushion before the interval.
Welbeck was denied by Sa one on one before a dreadful pass by the Portuguese goalkeeper was slammed over the bar by the Seagulls striker.
Sa atoned for that error by keeping out Enciso’s curling strike from the corner of the area, while Solly March blazed narrowly over the crossbar as Brighton maintained their relentless assault on the Wolves goal.
Estupinan and Undav both had efforts blocked by Wolves defenders in the second half, while Gilmour was denied a first goal of the season when he struck the foot of the post.
With games in hand on fellow European hopefuls Liverpool, Aston Villa and Spurs, Brighton are well-placed to secure continental football for the first time in the club’s near-122-year history.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Rating range key = Give it up = Pure perfection
Brighton & Hove Albion
-
Squad number23Player nameSteele
-
Squad number34Player nameVeltman
-
Squad number4Player nameWebster
-
Squad number5Player nameDunk
-
Squad number30Player nameestupinán
-
Squad number13Player nameLarge
-
Squad number27Player nameGilmour
-
Squad number7Player nameMarch
-
Squad number21Player nameUndav
-
Squad number20Player nameenciso
-
Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
-
Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
-
Squad number22Player nameMito
-
Squad number25Player namecaicedo
-
Squad number26Player nameCaravan
-
Squad number40Player nameGood night
Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
Squad number1Player nameJosé Sa
-
Squad number22Player nameNelson Semedo
-
Squad number15Player nameDawson
-
Squad number23Player nameKilman
-
Squad number64Player nameBueno
-
Squad number35Player nameJoão Gomes
-
Squad number8Player nameRuben Neves
-
Squad number5Player nameLemina
-
Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes
-
Squad number7Player namePeter Net
-
Squad number29Player nameDiego Costa
-
Squad number4Player nameCollins
-
Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
-
Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chan
-
Squad number24Player nameAll
-
Squad number37Player nameTraore
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Steele
- 34VeltmanBooked at 45minsSubstituted forcaicedoat 65′minutes
- 4Webster
- 5Dunk
- 30estupinán
- 13Large
- 27Gilmour
- 7MarchSubstituted forGood nightat 56′minutes
- 21UndavSubstituted forCaravanat 80′minutes
- 20encisoSubstituted forMac Allisterat 65′minutes
- 18WelbeckSubstituted forMitoat 56′minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sánchez
- 6Colwill
- 10Mac Allister
- 22Mito
- 25caicedo
- 26Caravan
- 29from Heke
- 40Good night
- 42Offiah
Wolves
Formation 4-4-2
- 1The one
- 22Nelson SemedoSubstituted forPodenceat 45+1′minutes
- 15DawsonSubstituted forHwang Hee-chanat 45′minutes
- 23Kilman
- 64Bueno
- 35João GomesSubstituted forGomesat 45′minutes
- 8Neves
- 5Lemina
- 27Nunes
- 7NetoSubstituted forTraoreat 83′minutesBooked at 90mins
- 29Diego CostaSubstituted forCollinsat 45′minutes
Substitutes
- 4Collins
- 10Podence
- 11Hwang Hee-chan
- 12Matheus Cunha
- 21Sarabia
- 24Gomes
- 25Bentley
- 28Joao Moutinho
- 37Traore
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 31,584
Live Text
-
Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 6, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
-
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 6, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
-
Attempt missed. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
-
Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Adam Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
-
Attempt blocked. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.
-
Foul by Adam Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
-
Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Attempt missed. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
-
Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yasin Ayari.
-
Attempt blocked. Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.
-
Attempt blocked. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.
-
Yasin Ayari (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
Foul by Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
-
Foul by Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion).
-
Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Adama Traoré replaces Pedro Neto.
-
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Nathan Collins.
-
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Yasin Ayari replaces Deniz Undav.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before – here’s everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment