Brighton 6-0 Wolves: Seagulls boost European ambitions with biggest-ever top-flight win

Pascal Gross’s second goal of the game will go down as one of the strikes of the season

Brighton reignited their push for a place in Europe next season by recording their biggest-ever top-flight victory at the expense of woeful Wolves.

The Seagulls remain eighth in the Premier League but are now just a point behind Liverpool in seventh and two behind fifth-placed Tottenham, who have played two games more than Roberto de Zerbi’s side.

Deniz Undav broke the deadlock with his first Premier League goal, before Pascal Gross made it 2-0 with an easy finish following Julio Enciso’s driving run and pass.

Gross doubled his personal tally in sensational fashion midway through the first half, controlling Enciso’s square ball before sending a swerving strike past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa into the corner.

Danny Welbeck’s close-range header from Pervis Estupinan’s cross made it 4-0 before half-time, and the former Manchester United and Arsenal forward grabbed his second early in the second half after intercepting Nathan Collins’ misplaced pass.

Undav completed the scoring with another fabulous effort, dispossessing Matheus Nunes on the edge of the area and lifting a perfectly-weighted chip over Sa.

Wolves remain eight points clear of the relegation zone, but manager Julen Lopetegui will be alarmed at the manner of his team’s collapse on the south coast.

Brighton back with a bang

The emphatic victory ensures a positive end to a difficult week for Brighton, who lost on penalties to Manchester United in their FA Cup semi-final on Sunday before being beaten by struggling Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in midweek.

Manager De Zerbi responded to his team’s jaded performance at the City Ground by making five changes, leaving key players Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo on the bench and handing rare starts to Undav and Billy Gilmour.

To say the Italian’s selection paid off is an understatement.

Brighton were able to carve Wolves open at will, forcing the visitors into errors and fashioning several opportunities to give themselves an even healthier cushion before the interval.

Welbeck was denied by Sa one on one before a dreadful pass by the Portuguese goalkeeper was slammed over the bar by the Seagulls striker.

Sa atoned for that error by keeping out Enciso’s curling strike from the corner of the area, while Solly March blazed narrowly over the crossbar as Brighton maintained their relentless assault on the Wolves goal.

Estupinan and Undav both had efforts blocked by Wolves defenders in the second half, while Gilmour was denied a first goal of the season when he struck the foot of the post.

With games in hand on fellow European hopefuls Liverpool, Aston Villa and Spurs, Brighton are well-placed to secure continental football for the first time in the club’s near-122-year history.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection Brighton & Hove Albion Squad number23Player nameSteele Squad number34Player nameVeltman Squad number4Player nameWebster Squad number5Player nameDunk Squad number30Player nameestupinán Squad number13Player nameLarge Squad number27Player nameGilmour Squad number7Player nameMarch Squad number21Player nameUndav Squad number20Player nameenciso Squad number18Player nameWelbeck Squad number10Player nameMac Allister Squad number22Player nameMito Squad number25Player namecaicedo Squad number26Player nameCaravan Squad number40Player nameGood night Wolverhampton Wanderers Squad number1Player nameJosé Sa Squad number22Player nameNelson Semedo Squad number15Player nameDawson Squad number23Player nameKilman Squad number64Player nameBueno Squad number35Player nameJoão Gomes Squad number8Player nameRuben Neves Squad number5Player nameLemina Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes Squad number7Player namePeter Net Squad number29Player nameDiego Costa Squad number4Player nameCollins Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chan Squad number24Player nameAll Squad number37Player nameTraore

Line-ups Brighton Formation 4-2-3-1 23Steele 34Veltman4Webster5Dunk30estupinán 13Large27Gilmour 7March21Undav20enciso 18Welbeck 23 Steele

34 Veltman Booked at 45mins Substituted for caicedo at 65′ minutes

4 Webster

5 Dunk

30 estupinán

13 Large

27 Gilmour

7 March Substituted for Good night at 56′ minutes

21 Undav Substituted for Caravan at 80′ minutes

20 enciso Substituted for Mac Allister at 65′ minutes

18 Welbeck Substituted for Mito at 56′ minutes Substitutes 1 Sánchez

6 Colwill

10 Mac Allister

22 Mito

25 caicedo

26 Caravan

29 from Heke

40 Good night

42 Offiah Wolves Formation 4-4-2 1The one 22Nelson Semedo15Dawson23Kilman64Bueno 35João Gomes8Neves5Lemina27Nunes 7Neto29Diego Costa 1 The one

22 Nelson Semedo Substituted for Podence at 45+1′ minutes

15 Dawson Substituted for Hwang Hee-chan at 45′ minutes

23 Kilman

64 Bueno

35 João Gomes Substituted for Gomes at 45′ minutes

8 Neves

5 Lemina

27 Nunes

7 Neto Substituted for Traore at 83′ minutes Booked at 90mins

29 Diego Costa Substituted for Collins at 45′ minutes Substitutes 4 Collins

10 Podence

11 Hwang Hee-chan

12 Matheus Cunha

21 Sarabia

24 Gomes

25 Bentley

28 Joao Moutinho

37 Traore Referee: David Coote Attendance: 31,584 Live Text Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 6, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 6, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Attempt missed. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Adam Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Attempt blocked. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán. Foul by Adam Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt missed. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yasin Ayari. Attempt blocked. Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister. Attempt blocked. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán. Yasin Ayari (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Foul by Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion). Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing. Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Adama Traoré replaces Pedro Neto. Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Nathan Collins. Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Yasin Ayari replaces Deniz Undav.