Brighton do not abandon the hapless Mwepu: his heart has taken the field, now he has a new role | Abroad

A heart condition forced him to retire from football aged just 24 last Octoberbut Brighton have not abandoned Enock Mwepu: the English club have in fact welcomed the former player back by offering him a place in the coaching staff, starting in January will be coach of the Under 9 team.

Robert DeZerbi, coach of Seagullscommented satisfied: “We are really happy that Enock has decided to stay here at our club and use his experience to help develop our young players. Considering his age, Enock has a lot of experience. He has played in the Champions League and Premier League, as well as captaining his country. This is the next chapter for Enock in his football career.”

