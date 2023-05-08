Brighton Everton 1-5: video, gol e highlights

Heavy setback by De Zerbi’s team, overwhelmed 1-5 at home by the Toffees, who thanks to this success rise to 32 points and leave the penultimate place. Brighton immediately behind after a minute of play for Doucouré’s goal, which doubles the lead in the 29th minute. Then, in the 35th minute, Steele’s own goal and the first half ends on 0-3. McNeil’s fourth goal arrived in the second half in the 76th minute followed almost immediately by the Brighton goal through MacAllister. McNeil closes the account in the sixth recovery