Shakhtar Donetsk loanee Manor Solomon scored his second goal for Fulham

Manor Solomon handed Fulham the advantage in the race for European qualification as he secured a smash-and-grab victory with a late goal away to Brighton.

Fulham rarely made it out of their own half in the absence of focal point Aleksandar Mitrovic but Solomon’s 88th-minute winner made amends for a below-par performance.

Brighton were dominant throughout and had two goals ruled out for offside but failed to make the most of their chances.

Fulham have leapfrogged Brighton and sit in sixth place, one point behind Tottenham, who occupy the Europa League spot.

The hosts started the game brightly with Evan Ferguson sending an effort over the crossbar, Solly March curling one wide and Pervis Estupinan having a shot blocked behind by Issa Diop.

Fulham struggled to make any forays forward and delivered little when they did so, Bobby Reid looking isolated up front.

Roberto de Zerbi’s side remained relentless in their pressure but saw efforts from Joel Veltman and Ferguson saved.

Alexis Mac Allister then tested Bernd Leno with a volleyed effort on the swivel from the edge of the box, but the German was equal to it.

Fulham did little to improve after the break and remained mostly confined to their own half as the hosts searched for an opener.

The Seagulls twice thought they had opened the scoring, with Solly March and Facundo Buonanotte putting the ball in the net, but they had their celebrations cut short by the assistant referee’s flag.

And it was Fulham who took home the three points against the odds after Solomon latched on to a Carlos Vinicius ball before emphatically slotting past Robert Sanchez.

Fulham struggle without Mitrovic

Silva’s nerves may have been settled somewhat after his side’s late win but Fulham’s struggles in front of goal without top scorer Mitrovic will have left reason to worry.

The Serbian was absent from the squad with a minor injury sustained in the warm-up to last weekend’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

They produced only two shots on target and found it difficult to progress into the final third, being penned back by Brighton for much of the game.

Winger Harry Wilson, who replaced Mitrovic, attempted to provide some spark to their front line on the rare occasions that the visitors went forward yet often found himself isolated when doing so.

Reid, who was deployed as the central striker, only had one touch in Brighton’s box across the 90 minutes,

But Silva may find solace in the improvements brought about by Solomon’s introduction from the bench, with the Israel international adding pace and threat to an attack which had been sorely lacking in potency.

30 Alves Morais Referee: Darren England Attendance: 31,619 Live Text Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Fulham 1. Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Fulham 1. Attempt missed. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick. Willian (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Willian (Fulham). Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Kaoru Mitoma tries a through ball, but Pascal Groß is caught offside. Foul by Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion). Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing. Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Kaoru Mitoma tries a through ball, but Pascal Groß is caught offside. João Palhinha (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by João Palhinha (Fulham). Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Carlos Vinícius (Fulham). Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Fulham 1. Manor Solomon (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carlos Vinícius. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Carlos Vinícius (Fulham). Antonee Robinson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card. Foul by Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion).