Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Fulham: Manor Solomon scores late winner for visitors

Shakhtar Donetsk loanee Manor Solomon scored his second goal for Fulham

Manor Solomon handed Fulham the advantage in the race for European qualification as he secured a smash-and-grab victory with a late goal away to Brighton.

Fulham rarely made it out of their own half in the absence of focal point Aleksandar Mitrovic but Solomon’s 88th-minute winner made amends for a below-par performance.

Brighton were dominant throughout and had two goals ruled out for offside but failed to make the most of their chances.

Fulham have leapfrogged Brighton and sit in sixth place, one point behind Tottenham, who occupy the Europa League spot.

The hosts started the game brightly with Evan Ferguson sending an effort over the crossbar, Solly March curling one wide and Pervis Estupinan having a shot blocked behind by Issa Diop.

Fulham struggled to make any forays forward and delivered little when they did so, Bobby Reid looking isolated up front.

Roberto de Zerbi’s side remained relentless in their pressure but saw efforts from Joel Veltman and Ferguson saved.

Alexis Mac Allister then tested Bernd Leno with a volleyed effort on the swivel from the edge of the box, but the German was equal to it.

Fulham did little to improve after the break and remained mostly confined to their own half as the hosts searched for an opener.

The Seagulls twice thought they had opened the scoring, with Solly March and Facundo Buonanotte putting the ball in the net, but they had their celebrations cut short by the assistant referee’s flag.

And it was Fulham who took home the three points against the odds after Solomon latched on to a Carlos Vinicius ball before emphatically slotting past Robert Sanchez.

Fulham struggle without Mitrovic

Silva’s nerves may have been settled somewhat after his side’s late win but Fulham’s struggles in front of goal without top scorer Mitrovic will have left reason to worry.

See also  San Siro, Salvini to Sgarbi: "He speaks in a personal capacity and cannot block the project"

The Serbian was absent from the squad with a minor injury sustained in the warm-up to last weekend’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

They produced only two shots on target and found it difficult to progress into the final third, being penned back by Brighton for much of the game.

Winger Harry Wilson, who replaced Mitrovic, attempted to provide some spark to their front line on the rare occasions that the visitors went forward yet often found himself isolated when doing so.

Reid, who was deployed as the central striker, only had one touch in Brighton’s box across the 90 minutes,

But Silva may find solace in the improvements brought about by Solomon’s introduction from the bench, with the Israel international adding pace and threat to an attack which had been sorely lacking in potency.

Player of the match

SolomonManor Solomon

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number5Player nameDunk

  2. Squad number22Player nameMito

  3. Squad number7Player nameMarch

  4. Squad number30Player nameestupinán

  5. Squad number28Player nameFerguson

  6. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister

  7. Squad number13Player nameLarge

  8. Squad number25Player namecaicedo

  9. Squad number4Player nameWebster

  10. Squad number34Player nameVeltman

  11. Squad number2Player nameLamptey

  12. Squad number1Player nameSánchez

  13. Squad number40Player nameGood night

  14. Squad number21Player nameUndav

Fulham

  1. Squad number11Player nameSolomon

  2. Squad number13Player nameReam

  3. Squad number17Player nameLeno

  4. Squad number18Player nameAndreas Pereira

  5. Squad number26Player nameJoão Straw

  6. Squad number31Player nameDiop

  7. Squad number2Player nameTete

  8. Squad number6Player nameReed

  9. Squad number30Player nameCarlos Vinicius

  10. Squad number20Player nameWillian

  11. Squad number33Player nameRobinson

  12. Squad number14Player nameThe Cordova Reid

  13. Squad number8Player nameWilson

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34Veltman
  • 4WebsterSubstituted forGood nightat 73′minutes
  • 5Dunk
  • 30estupinánSubstituted forLampteyat 62′minutes
  • 13Large
  • 25caicedo
  • 7March
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 22Mito
  • 28FergusonSubstituted forUndavat 73′minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 19Sarmiento
  • 20enciso
  • 21Undav
  • 23Steele
  • 26Caravan
  • 29from Heke
  • 40Good night
  • 71Hinshelwood

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Leno
  • 2Tete
  • 31DiopBooked at 70mins
  • 13Ream
  • 33RobinsonBooked at 84mins
  • 6Reed
  • 26João StrawBooked at 90mins
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forAlves Moraisat 62′minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 18PereiraSubstituted forSolomonat 82′minutes
  • 20WillianBooked at 90mins
  • 14The Cordova Reid

Substitutes

  • 1Native
  • 3Snowstorm
  • 4Indeed
  • 5Duffy
  • 11Solomon
  • 12Cedric Soares
  • 21James
  • 28Lukic
  • 30Alves Morais

Referee:
Darren England

Attendance:
31,619

Live Text

