Crystal Palace have not scored for 425 minutes in the Premier League

Patrick Vieira says his Crystal Palace side need to change their “mindset” to end their 11-game winless run that has dragged them towards a relegation battle.

Palace have managed just four goals since the turn of the year and only fellow strugglers Everton, Wolves and Southampton have scored less than the Eagles’ 21 goals this term.

A third consecutive 1-0 defeat, on Wednesday against a Brighton side chasing European football, followed a frustratingly familiar pattern for Vieira with his side spurning three good chances to take control of the game in the opening 10 minutes and missing two gilt-edged chances to level.

“We were aggressive enough but with a lack of talent at times, killer instinct and ruthlessness to put the ball in the net,” said Vieira.

“The problem is we don’t score those goals and we don’t make the right decisions in the last third. It is confidence.

“We showed the character and personality and played some really good football at times. When you look at those aspects, it’s positive.

“But the most important is to score and we have to keep being positive and change our mindset, especially the front players. The players need to understand those opportunities are important.”

While Wilfried Zaha, Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise were unable to make an early breakthrough for the Eagles, Solly March’s goal proved decisive, with the winger clinically finishing into the bottom left corner from Kaoru Mitoma’s incisive pass.

Roberto de Zerbi’s side always looked the more accomplished after that and move level on 42 points with sixth-placed Liverpool, while they are six behind Tottenham in fourth, with two games in hand.

The result will only deepen concerns at Palace, who sit 12th in the table but just three points above the bottom three.

However, Vieira had few complaints about the performance of goalkeeper Joe Whitworth on his Palace debut – a memorable night for the 19-year-old as he deputised for the injured Vicente Guaita.

The teenager, who grew up as an Eagles supporter and was also a club ball boy, was given little chance by March’s unerring finish but kept his side in the game after the break by superbly saving Pervis Estupinan’s low shot and an Alexis Mac Allister header.

“There was no doubt about his confidence,” Vieira added.

“He is a confident young player who knows the club up and down. He showed he has talent.”

Palace pay for profligacy

Having pressed and pressurised Brighton into several early mistakes, the visitors could and should have been well ahead by the time March opened the scoring in the 15th minute.

Zaha’s wriggling run through the home defence caused Seagulls goalkeeper Jason Steele to readjust hastily to prevent an opening-minute goal for the visitors.

But their was a distinct lack of conviction shown with the chances then presented to French forward Edouard – who headed wide under no pressure – and Olise’s attempt that Steele saved with the winger converging on goal.

Joachim Andersen’s tame effort and substitute Naouirou Ahamada’s late miss – dragging a shot wide with the full goal to aim at – summed up a miserable night for Palace in attack.

Brighton continue their charge

While this was far from Brighton at their brilliant best, they still got the job done in a manner that their fans have become accustomed to – by attempting to dominate possession.

A sign of the Seagulls’ progress in recent weeks can be seen by the attitude in the stands, with draws at Leeds and in the reverse fixture against Palace now viewed as dropped points.

And had they not had a goal incorrectly ruled out by WAS for offside at Selhurst Park last month, their European hopes would be even greater.

As it was, De Zerbi was able to rest Adam Webster and Evan Ferguson for the majority of the contest and still see his side eke out a valuable three points courtesy of March, who is enjoying his best goalscoring return in a season.

The 28-year-old, who also scored in last weekend’s draw at Leeds, provided a useful nudge to Gareth Southgate, who names his latest England squad on Thursday.

“Every English player wants to work towards playing for their national team,” March said.

“It would be an honour but I have to keep doing what I am doing and let’s see what happens.”

Player of the match Dunk Lewis Dunk Brighton & Hove Albion Squad number5Player nameDunk Squad number7Player nameMarch Squad number22Player nameMito Squad number30Player nameestupinán Squad number10Player nameMac Allister Squad number28Player nameFerguson Squad number25Player namecaicedo Squad number34Player nameVeltman Squad number13Player nameLarge Squad number19Player nameSarmiento Squad number20Player nameenciso Squad number6Player nameColwill Squad number4Player nameWebster Squad number23Player nameSteele Squad number18Player nameWelbeck Crystal Palace Squad number41Player nameWhitworth Squad number8Player nameSambi Nursing Squad number22Player nameEdward Squad number7Player nameIt was Squad number6Player nameGuéhi Squad number16Player nameAndersen Squad number11Player nameZaha Squad number10Player nameEze Squad number17Player nameClyne Squad number15Player namesip Squad number3Player nameMitchell Squad number28Player nameDoucoure Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew Squad number29Player nameAhamada Squad number14Player nameMath

Line-ups Brighton Formation 4-2-3-1 See also Expo Inox is looking for confirmation on the Milanotre parquet 23Steele 34Veltman5Dunk6Colwill30estupinán 13Large25caicedo 7March10Mac Allister22Mito 18Welbeck 23 Steele

34 Veltman

5 Dunk

6 Colwill

30 estupinán

13 Large

25 caicedo Booked at 60mins

7 March Substituted for Webster at 90+1′ minutes

10 Mac Allister Substituted for Sarmiento at 88′ minutes

22 Mito Substituted for enciso at 79′ minutes

18 Welbeck Substituted for Ferguson at 79′ minutes Substitutes 1 Sánchez

4 Webster

19 Sarmiento

20 enciso

21 Undav

27 Gilmour

28 Ferguson

29 from Heke

40 Good night Crystal Palace Formation 4-3-3 41Whitworth 17Clyne16Andersen6Guéhi3Mitchell 8Sambi Nursing28Doucoure15sip 7It was22Edward11Zaha 41 Whitworth

17 Clyne

16 Andersen

6 Guéhi

3 Mitchell

8 Sambi Nursing

28 Doucoure Booked at 27mins Substituted for Eze at 45′ minutes

15 sip Substituted for Ahamada at 80′ minutes

7 It was Substituted for J Ayew at 70′ minutes Booked at 90mins

22 Edward Substituted for Math at 79′ minutes

11 Zaha Substitutes 2 Ward

4 Milivojevic

5 Tomkins

9 J Ayew

10 Eze

14 Math

26 Richards

29 Ahamada

63 Goodman Referee: Peter Bankes Attendance: 30,933 Live Text Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 0. Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 0. Levi Colwill (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace). Attempt missed. Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card. Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion). Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing. Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Adam Webster replaces Solly March. Levi Colwill (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace). Attempt missed. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pascal Groß. Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jeremy Sarmiento replaces Alexis Mac Allister. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace). Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace). Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze. Attempt missed. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán. Delay over. They are ready to continue.