Federica Brignone, the first woman of blue skiing, has tiger eyes and an environmentalist soul. She is the testimonial of a campaign to decarbonise the earth, she allowed herself to be painted black “the color I tried to erase with the white of the snow to save the planet”. You are in retreat on the Val Senales glacier you are disconnected from the news «the Egonu case? I have not followed him, I only read the books I have here, no TV, newspapers and social detox “and she is immersed in the preparation for the first race of the Ski World Cup.

The female giant is upon us: on Saturday the champion of skiing, the first Italian to win the general world cup, in Soelden, will put herself to the test once again. “Even if I have nothing to prove, I will give my best as always.”

Federica, are you saying she will be more relaxed?

«We don’t really talk about it. I train 300 days a year and should I take it slow? No thank you. I’m still hungry. I did a crazy job and victory remains my first goal. Over the years I haven’t relaxed at all. They are always the same and I see red at the gate. I start all over again, as if I were in my first season. Making an appearance in the competition is not in my DNA ».

How was the summer?

«Very tiring. I had a problem with my left leg in mid-May … I went crazy. I lived on a run, I couldn’t ski, have fun with other sports because I plunged into physiotherapy to recover. I didn’t even have time to cook. In addition, I have not skied all summer, a little because of the lack of snow, a little because of my physical situation. But these months have had a happy ending. On the Argentine snow, in Ushuaia (from 19 August) I turned. And now I’m very well ».

This year he finally has his own staff. What’s the benefit?

«I can work at my own pace. The results collected are the justification for this request. Top athletes work like this. Especially for those who, like me, do many disciplines. But let me be clear, I also work with the multipurpose team. With Goggia, Bassino, Elena Curtoni, the Delago sisters and Pirovano who is returning from injury we are a very strong team. Our level is always very high ».

His brother Davide is now officially his coach. Are you more serene?

«Yes, with him I am calm and I can focus on what I need, it is the competitive well-being that the private team gives you. As I did in Argentina, I will manage the rest. I am no longer 20 years old and I compete in four disciplines ».

The goal of the season?

“I’ll take what comes. Winning is not taken for granted and it is not easy. The important thing is to be continuous. And then I will make some choices, it is not possible to participate in all the races, there are 41 plus the World Championships. Logistically this is crazy. In November I’ll go to Copper Mountain and skip Lake Louise and Levi. It’s a crazy schedule, especially for multipurpose girls. The important thing is to be fit from the end of November onwards. It will be a very long season ».

Leaving the track. Do you have a remedy to deal with the social, economic and political crisis of these times?

«The best defense is the attack. My secret is always the same, work and commitment. Of course, I am a lucky person, because I have never lost my job even during the lockdown, but I am hard on myself and I follow an iron line. Never give up. Instead, sometimes I notice that there are those who prefer to work less ».

2026 Olympics, dream or achievable goal?

“It’s not in my thoughts. It’s premature to talk about it, I don’t decide today. I also have to deal with the body and the head. In my opinion it is wrong to expect athletes like us (ie Goggia and Paris) to remain at a high level. We have been on the crest of the wave for a long time and we have won a lot. Staying at the top until 2026 is expecting too much ».

Explain to us.

«It is impossible to have the same motivations and to always live with the suitcase. Our life is tough, I realize that now. Between training and competitions I will go home at Christmas. It’s hard, you have to train every day looking for the best. Now I’m great but, honestly, I can’t think of spending another summer like the one just ended. I lived on a run doing only physiotherapy. I am 32 years old, the biological clock expires and I am a woman. I mean, I don’t want to continue until I’m 36. If I have to stop, I want to take a gap year to travel. I will decide season by season ».

What do you think about the energy crisis?

“It had been clear for years that we would get to this point, but we closed our eyes. It’s as if we wanted to hurt ourselves. Glaciers have changed a lot in the last 20 years ».

Skiing is also becoming more and more complicated, given the costs. What do you think?

«That we must save the children and propose solutions that allow them to be able to stay on the snow, having fun. Unfortunately, the cost of living increases that of the mountain system ». –