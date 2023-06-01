Brindisi-Catania, Poule Scudetto: the aftermath of an infinite hangover

Bitter debut for Brindisi in the Poule Scudetto of the D series. With little training on their legs and still inebriated by the celebrations for the promotion to the third series after 33 years, won a few days earlier in the playoff against Cavese, Ciro Danucci’s boys fall to the Fanuzzi giving way to Catania.

The audience present in the stands did not disappoint the initial expectations at all, despite the games being played on a Wednesday afternoon, on a typically sunny summer day. From Catania there are about 150 ultras arriving in Brindisi, numbers that are not insignificant considering the distance, the midweek day and the afternoon hours which are uncomfortable to say the least.

A rather hot away sector already in the pre-match, where the ultras take their place in the central part creating a nice glance, positioning themselves in a compact way behind their own patches and the many banners always on display. At the beginning of the game, waving of flags and some lit torches that color the sector as the teams enter the field. With the Etna people who on the field, in the first part of the match, don’t give particular emotions passing moreover at a disadvantage, his fans really offer a not indifferent performance in the stands. The use of the drum will be able to coordinate well every single clapping, which overall will always create an effective visual impact, such as to involve the whole block of ultras every time.

On the other hand, however, the South Curve Michele Stasi, where the hottest cheering from Brindisi usually takes place, will present very few gaps. Excellent cheering throughout the race, with the banners always particularly active in coloring the sector, with clapping and curt choirs dominating. An environment still full of the important promotion to Serie C and a team that this year, with its performances, is trying to repay its audience after all the suffering of the past years.

At the end of the match, a not exactly deserved defeat for the hosts, but it doesn’t matter because immediately after the final triple whistle, the promotion party continued. Total indifference between the two fans.