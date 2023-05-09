Brindisi-Cavese: the curtain rises, the show is guaranteed!

The epilogue of the exciting Group H of Serie D could only be a playoff. A grouping that this year has given great satisfaction, both in terms of football and benders. Fiery challenges (when the usual bans didn’t intervene to spoil the party), old rivalries back in vogue, crowded corners and a fight at the top which, up to a few days from the end, still saw several teams engaged in the pursuit of a Cavese who held up until the race of Fanuzzi, when Brindisi managed to reach it and conquer – by virtue of the successive victories on the last day – the pass for a play-off that promises to be historic. This is the due premise before talking about the match that decided the regular seasonin an environment that in many ways recalled the Italian football of a couple of decades ago.

Spring is looming and the sun is trying to make itself felt even on Puglia, although on this Sunday in early May most of the peninsula is marred by the last remnants of rain and wind. After years of anonymity and suffered championships, Brindisi has returned to dreaming and for the occasion the tam-tam of “Tutti allo stadium”, financed by the curve and relaunched on social media, ended up producing a sold-out that smells of old . The hope of beating Cavese and being able to seriously hope for a C that has been missing for so many years is legitimate, so already several hours before the kick-off the city breathes a good atmosphere of expectation.

I had had the opportunity to visit Brindisi in my first sortie at Fanuzzi, a few weeks ago, against Fasano. A day that had given me the opportunity to get to know this center so important for the history of Southern Italy and beyond. But also an opportunity to experience first-hand the structure of a fan base which has undoubtedly grown in recent years in terms of support, while maintaining its reputation as a rough and “mangy” curve to deal with. Little advertising, substance and certainly an important basis for aiming for professionalism also on the public front. Then today, on the other side of the fence, there are those people from Cava who have made school for many and who certainly still represent an all-round model for Italian support and its essence. Generations have passed, banners have changed and the way of going to the stadium has changed – of course – but Metelli’s ultras remain a certainty in terms of presence and support. Ergo: the ingredients for one of the best challenges of the season are all there. And they will not be rejected.

As always, the journey to Brindisi is far from easy. Italy is cut in two, passing through the Apennines, being covered by a couple of hailstorms and coming out on the Adriatic shore early in the morning. The city is focused on the event and from time to time someone shows up with a scarf around their neck or a flag in hand. Something that is always pleasant to see, in any city and for any team. Those who grew up with the myth of football as the only diversion at the weekend, those who, as a perverse enthusiast, went to see all the results on Teletext in the evening – from Serie A to the amateurs – those who leafed through the Panini Almanac to memorize the names of the stadiums and company names, you know what I mean. The scent of these Sundays takes you by the hand and takes you back. By a lot. I even seem to feel the sweet taste of the early 2000s early 2000s, to go and see some derbies around Italy and discover, with palpitation, the colors, customs and traditions of the place. Without too much programming. Less social than now, definitely. But even more genuine.

Around the Brindisi facility there is a great coming and going when there is still an hour and a half left before the kick-off. We are even beginning to hear the first choirs rhythmic from the drum coming from the Curva Sud. The kiosk that sells products from street food premises is a feast for the eyes, but above all a mirror of the simplicity of these categories. There are no shopping malls, there are no sandwich shops where a piece of rancid and old sausage costs as much as 7 Euros, and above all there are not all those 3.0 fans who break their heads looking at their cell phones to understand the statistics of this or that other player and get an idea on how to arrange your formation in view of Fantasy football (one of the modern evils of this sport that has afflicted most of the supporter Italians). I feel sorry for all those who want leather seats and deliveries Globo during the match, but at these latitudes – albeit with so many contaminations – we can still talk about football for the people.

Someone will say: yes, but Brindisi has had a much lower average audience for years. True, but it is equally true that going flea-based on the numbers means slipping into a dead-end tunnel. With some rare exceptions, our country has suffered a sharp decline in audiences in recent decades. People who have moved away from stadiums for all the reasons we know well, from repression to the lack of credibility of this sport. Nonetheless you have to take the best, you have to enjoy the beauty of these days and see theirs as a great redemption for all those who love a certain type of stadium and a certain type of audience. Furthermore, the undoubted demonstration of love of a city for its team remains. The certification of how much the shirt with the V is recognized and loved, despite everything. When we denigrate our squares and our province, let’s always remember that even in the much incensed abroad it is often difficult to find the multitude of fans that we still have in Italy in every category, even in the last levels. Where often even the structures to play are missing.

Returning to the race of Fanuzzi: once the accreditation has been collected, I can approach the entrances. The pre game, as mentioned earlier, is one of the important ones. With the home ultras who are largely warming up the engines to the sound of choirs, handfuls and smoke bombs. The stadium is filling up and I regret thinking that even a beautiful and well-made facility like this today would have difficulty playing in a B championship and, probably, also a C championship. The stringent rules implemented after the events in Piazza San Carlo in Turin – where in 2017 three people lost their lives in the midst of the crowd, on the sidelines of the Champions League final between Juve and Real Madrid -, the collective hysteria linked to public order, the sloth of many sports institutions and the inadequacy of many systems (which for years have not even been given ordinary maintenance), have made our country a real Rubik’s Cube when it comes to the management and organization of public events.

When even i supporter cavesi gain entry to their sector, the challenge can be said to be already open. Although there is still a long way to go before the start of hostilities. Total indifference will reign between the two factions, although the warm-up phase is already a pleasant testing ground for the comparison which will soon become truly compelling.

The inhabitants of Brindisi have opted for a choreography that is as simple as it is beautiful. And above all impossible to go wrong. A big smoke, followed by a card first and then by scarves and flags. The foundations of the Italian style in a few steps. Well done and truly remarkable. I don’t want any of it, but compared to glittering computer-generated sets, or even randomly arranged cards, with results that are often really unwatchable, this is the true “panacea for all ills”. And then you want to put? The acrid smell that rises and covers the field for a few minutes has no equal! Also because on the other side i supporter bells are not asked, also lighting several white and blue smoke as a corollary of a beautiful blufoncé scarf. Without making too much rhetoric, but just seeing this welcome fills the heart with joy. Because it is a symptom of how much the seed of organized support, its essence and its tradition, has not completely vanished. But, if anything, it often hides behind stupid restrictions or – let’s face it – self-defeating acts of the bending world. But from time to time, almost scientifically, it comes out and reminds us why a large part of the world still sees Italy as the cradle of the passion for football.

The ball circulates around the field and the teams have dug up the hatchet. Which always makes it difficult to take photos and videos due to the tarantolated movements of the coaches. The importance of the match is felt and the attacking actions are followed with the classic final pathos, which makes everything very Italian. At the same time the lancers of the two curves push their respective crowds to sing, with more than excellent results. On both sides the slaps represent a real trademark, making the two sectors real human walls. The drums are beaten by expert hands and from time to time torches and smoke bombs peek out, being expertly left on the ground. We are still in the era of prohibition on certain things!

In short, the substance is there and it is also corroborated by the quality. Passion, on the other hand, outlines the scenario for him in the 69th minute, when Sirri gives Brindisi the lead. The Fanuzzi explodes in a liberating scream, with the team running under the South to celebrate. The Cavesi are stunned just now, to then roll up their sleeves and try to give strength to their boys, in the bedlam of a stadium that now more than ever feels the feat close. The grandstands follow the curve, with megaphonists who bring out the right chants – the popular ones, the ones that have been singing for a lifetime in our stadiums – to be followed. Impact of the highest level, with the humoral juxtaposition that rightly takes center stage, although the Metellians – as ultras they are – try to overcome theenpassegiving voice to all your pride.

At the triple whistle there is clearly jubilation for the home team, which officially hooks the Campania players in first place. The teams reach their respective sectors and, albeit with opposing spirits, receive the applause of their supporters. Between the ranks bluff we continue undaunted in a “third movement” which highlights different choruses for the ultras movement, a small smoke and a beautiful scarf, performed before leaving the sector. The worthy finale for a challenge that turned the spotlight on two very valuable fans, deserving of such stages and worthy representatives of this heart-pounding championship.

As I have guessed, at the time of writing this article the venue for the play-off is being chosen. The last day has already been played. However the fibrillation in Cava de’ Tirreni and Brindisi is at the highest levels, with the two cities ready to organize buses and cars to crowd the sectors that will be assigned to them. This race was a worthy prologue, certainly a captivating advertisement. The reminder of what we have been and what we must try to be as an Italian ultras movement. The intensity permeated by the two curves, the participation of the eight thousand present. Color and the desire to party. But also sadness and disappointment. A concentration of moods that fully sums up every single heartbeat of those who live for this sport, but above all for the jersey that represents their city.

The first act of Brindisi-Cavese is over. Now everyone is waiting for the grand finale. Let the curtain rise and no one tries to impose idiotic limitations, as is customary for this country.

Simone Meloni