Happy Casa Brindisi’s championship journey will resume away from home, and more precisely from the Vitrifrigo Arena, a formation that on Sunday, in the match of the twentieth day that will see it opposite Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro, will go in search of the fifth consecutive affirmation in Serie A after the four conquered before the break of the Italian Cup.

The mission, considering the 4 knockouts remedied against the Marches in the last five matches valid for the first national league, does not promise to be the simplest but the Apulian team will be able to count on the enthusiasm and certainties accumulated before the interruption of the tournament over the weekend and, in addition, on a man who recently produced numbers of some weight against the Victoria Libertas.

The profile in question is that of Nick Perkins, a player who will take part in the second away match of his Italian career in Pesaro over the weekend, a field where last year, albeit defeated 86-84, he closed the match in the group stage as the best scorer return valid for the twenty-second day by scoring 24 points (topped off with 11 rebounds and 22 for final evaluation) in 31 minutes of use.

Previously, however, the 1996 class from Saginaw had done even better in the first leg match on December 21 when, in 91-89 for Vuelle, he had packed his career high in Serie A (later equaled at the end of the season against Tortona) scoring 27 points in 38 minutes thanks to 11 two-point shots scored out of 19 attempted (both personal goals in our league).

In this way, on that occasion, Perkins had concluded his test with a total of 21 attempts from the field (also a career best in Italy), a number despite which the former Buffalo Bulls had not managed to avoid defeat of measure also gained due to the blows inflicted on the Apulians, curiously, by Doron Lamb.

Scorer of 20 points in that match, today the thirty-one year old from Queens plays right in the Happy Casa, a team that, even counting on the one who hurt her the most 432 days ago, will go on the hunt for the very poker of victories trying to find success at the Vitrifrigo Arena which has been missing since 14 April 2021.