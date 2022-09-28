UDINE. Briscoe, start the countdown. Four days before the start of the championship, the new American from Apu Old Wild West is warming up for his debut in black and white. After having witnessed three Super Cup games from the sidelines, the New Jersey winger “books” a spot on the scoresheet against Ferrara: it is a very important moment for Udine, which is counting on Briscoe to make the definitive leap in quality.

COMPETITION

The former Orlando Magic arrived in Friuli for ten days and is fitting in very well with the group. The desire that puts us in training (yesterday double session, weights and shooting) fully satisfies the technical staff: even if compared to his teammates he is further behind in the preparation, on Sunday he will be among the ten seniors.

This means that Boniciolli will have to send someone else of the eleven to the stands, a much more complicated task than last year both for a matter of “weight” of certain names, and for tactical issues: each player has unique characteristics that somehow make him indispensable.

It is the classic two-sided medal. The positive side is that this forced turnover puts everyone on the line and increases internal competition. Translated: in training there is greater intensity, no one is really guaranteed a place. Not all evils come to harm.

CURIOSITY’

Isaiah Briscoe is quite eccentric on social networks, but he’s a quiet guy and doesn’t cause any problems. He is always cheerful, willing to dialogue with his companions.

Keshun Sherrill, for obvious reasons, is his main point of reference, as is the Italian-American Ethan Esposito, a bit of a translator and a bit of a guide. Last Sunday, on the day off after the Super Cup, the three took a trip to the center of Milan, in search of designer clothes.

As for life in Udine, Briscoe has settled in the apartment previously used by Marco Giuri, a short distance from the Carnera sports hall. Everything ok with food, “Zaay” (this is his nickname) knows how to juggle quite well in the kitchen. The last step is missing, the most important: making a difference on the pitch