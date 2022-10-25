Cool, he’s quirky. But, more importantly, it is very strong. He tries it again on Saturday 29th at Carnera, in the match against Cento: a match in which Isaiah Briscoe shone. And how: for style, on and off the pitch, for express play. And, in general, for that perhaps excessive talent for a tournament like the cadet one.

But certainly useful to reinvigorate the aims of the promotion of the APU. Influencer, fashion icon, entrepreneur? No, for the Friulian team Briscoe is the man called to dictate the fashion for the coming months in A2. Autumn-Winter, late spring: it makes no difference. The black and white, with him, will be the color of the new season.

Let’s start with Saturday’s knockout: what was the match with Cento?

«I think it was a good match. Despite having five players out, we fought, expressing the right mentality. Too bad we lost with one of their shots at the end ».

Apart from the match, how is your inclusion in the group going?

«I am already very happy. Playing basketball is my favorite part of the day and here staff and teammates allow me to do it better: they trust me, what I do with the ball. I couldn’t ask for anything better. Then I like being with the other guys, all very nice ».

The cutest?

“There isn’t one in particular, even if Gaspardo is really funny (laughs, ed)”.

They are also good for players.

«They are excellent. When we are full, we will be very dangerous ».

What is coach Boniciolli asking you?

“Mainly, to be myself. So be a leader, not necessarily scoring. Do everything possible for the team to win. Here we focus a lot on the development of the action, unlike in the States. The coach is giving me the opportunity to intersperse team games with personal initiatives. My companions are also allowing me to be myself ».

Have you already had the opportunity to visit the city?

“Yes, I’m really enjoying it. Udine is a very calm city, and I like places like this. In my free time I often go downtown, take some photos, relax, do some shopping. Then I’m trying the different restaurants in the area: when I see that there are some people inside, I trust them and go inside. It is my first experience in Italy: I want it to spend at its best ».

Contact with the fans?

“Every now and then someone stops me and we have a chat. I take some pictures with the children: it happens often in America, so I’m used to it. It’s all love ».

On Instagram she depopulated with her over 200 thousand followers: with her, fashion and basketball meet.

“Yes, it all started in high school. Before every game, my father invited me to dress in a certain way, to stand out. In fact, it was a way of expressing myself. This thing has been with me ever since, it is part of me ».

Impossible not to notice his tattoos: is there one you are more attached to?

“Each of them tells my story. Perhaps my favorite is the one that portrays a buddha: it symbolizes peace, enjoying the moment. I did it when I was in Budapest in response to those who told me I should be in the NBA or somewhere else. Now I’m here and I’m happy, I enjoy playing with my new teammates ». –

