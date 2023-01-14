In victory and defeat, Isaiah Briscoe is not lacking in his votes. He is living up to the expectations, the expectations that have accompanied him since his arrival in Friuli, at the Apu. Thus, even in the new course of the black and white team, hitherto immaculate, the “messiah” of New Jersey continues to preach, to produce turnover useful for the ascent of his family. 26 points scored against San Severo, 20 those put on the scoresheet against Chiusi, in the last round. In terms of evaluation, he is the best in the entire A2 (23.8), first in the Red Group in terms of goalscoring (59.6%): this, however, is not enough for him. There is a bet.

The big match with Cento is just around the corner: how did you prepare it?

«We have already faced them, so we know them, we know who their most dangerous players are. We prepared for the match in the right way, working every day, as we always do».

How is the group reacting in general to this moment full of changes?

“In the end, it’s always about basketball. There is always going on the pitch and playing, defending, fighting to win. We are all taking it like the professionals that we are. Coach Finetti is bringing a different dynamic to the team, he is working to help us win ».

In terms of numbers, he is in the best form of the entire championship. Are you aware of this?

«Honestly, I’m not a guy who pays much attention to numbers, to these rankings. It’s not enough for me, I want to win. I want to win now, but I also want to win in April and May. This is my main goal: the figures, the percentages then derive from this desire of mine, from the fact that my teammates believe in me, they give me the confidence I need to go on the court and be myself».

How is the insertion of the new ones going?

“Very well, I think they already knew some of the other boys. They are working hard, the coach has introduced new bindings for them, which makes it new for everyone».

What is your goal today?

«Create the perfect synergy with the technical staff, trying to do what they ask us every day in the gym: to play, in particular, with strength, showing muscles, character».

On the other hand, where is your settling in Udine?

«I am perfectly at ease. I like going around the centre, visiting the city. I admit, however, that I would need to find something new to do. However, I like Udine, it’s cool».

New tattoos? Have you had the opportunity to do it?

“Yes, of course: a couple in a studio downtown. I think I’ll be back soon.”