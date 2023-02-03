The fast walk it is a real sporting activity thanks to which you can keep fit both from a cardiovascular point of view and from a muscle toning and weight control point of view, without putting too much stress on the joints (here all the benefits of fitness walking). Whether it’s Nordic Walking, Fit Walking, Sport Walking, Wellness Walking, Power Walking or any other form of fast walking, there is no doubt that it is an activity that allows you to burn calories, make the heart and lungs work, promote blood circulation and keep the muscles toned without the traumatic impact on the joints of running or without the sometimes intense efforts of cycling.

However brisk walking doesn’t mean walking, and as in any sport it’s important know how to dress, in the summer with the heat as in the winter with the cold. In fact, the right technical clothing allows you not to get soaked in sweat, to regulate temperature without feeling too cold or too hot, to avoid injuries (as regards footwear) or irritations (as regards clothing) and finally find it pleasant, fun and stimulating the time dedicated to walking.

How to dress for a brisk walk

Technical shoes, socks and synthetic clothing to be worn in layers, any poles, sunglasses and/or headgear for summer or winter, plus possibly gloves in winter are the necessary clothing for brisk walking (and if you want some advice on how to get started, you can find them here).

Walking shoes: how to choose them

The brisk sport walking involves a particular foot support technique (explained in detail here): first with the heel, then with the whole foot and finally a final push up to the toes. It is this roll that guarantees both the rhythm and the venous pump which favors blood circulation, above all the venous return from bottom to top. For all of this to happen, you need some specific technical footwear with a protective heel, a flexible but also stable sole that favors and accompanies the roll, and a reinforced toe for durability. We talked about walking shoestheir features and top models in this article.

Fast walking socks: which ones to use

Stockings, like shoes, are the go-between foot contact with the ground, and they should be given equal importance, even if this is often not the case. Therefore, having said to avoid cotton (because it retains perspiration, with a high risk of blisters or redness and irritation) and generic ones (which could curl or move in the shoe, with the same consequences) there are specific walking socks on sale

or you can use technical socks for running. The key features? Whether they are made of synthetic technical fabric, which have a right and a left (therefore rounded differently at the big toe and fifth toe), reinforced on the heel and toe and stretch and breathable enough to let the foot breathe.

Long or short socks? Having said that sockliners that are too short could cause the leather to rub against the upper of the shoe, that’s entirely personal. Certainly those so-called mid-cut above the ankle they protect a little from dirt and dust, those low-cut below the ankle they are more summery, the almost knee-high ones make sense if they are compressive (like these).

Thin or thick socks? Ideally brisk walking can also be done in winter with thin technical socks, because in a short time the body temperature rises and during the activity the feet do not feel cold. However, more structured socks can also be used, such as those for speed hiking or trail running.

Pants for fitness walking

Basically there are no specific pants for fitness walking and you can dress like for running. Shorts courtyard in the summer knee length leggings in between seasons, long leggings in winter. Also in this case the fabric must be technically breathable, inserts in plastic material as well as decorations such as studs or otherwise metal, which rub or stick, are to be avoided. better if there are no hinges if not ankle-length ones for long leggings, a high and comfortable elastic band at the waist can make all the difference and a small pocket on the back can be useful for house keys or the phone.

Fast walking T-shirt

See above for pants – it’s perfectly fine any technical shirt for running, more or less stretchy, definitely breathable. It must be considered that some fast walking disciplines, such as Nordic Walking, require the use of sticks, in which case it is preferable to fitted and stretch t-shirt that follows the movement of the arms and shoulders instead of a wider one that could cause chafing under the armpits or on the sides.

Jacket for fitness walking

In winter it may be useful to wear a second layer over the t-shirt like a technical jacket. Now, since it’s still a good intensity cardio activity, during which you sweat, it really is it is not recommended to go out with any type of padded jacket. Definitely better a shell-type jacket, with a short cut above the waist, fitted at the waist and sleeves that favor arm movement, or jackets in more stretchy fabric, with a windproof layer on the chest and back and sleeves of breathable fabric. In the event of rain obviously you need a waterproof and always breathable shell, perhaps even with the hood to cover the head. If it’s not too cold or there’s no wind, you can opt instead for a second thermal layer like a midlayer.

Poles for brisk walking

As mentioned, some brisk walking techniques involveuse of sticks: here we have our buying guide with all the features to evaluate, here the correct way to adjust them, hold them and use them. In winter it can be useful to wear a pair of gloves that protect from cold air: not padded ski gloves but running gloves.

Fitness walking hat

In both summer and winter it can make sense to wear a hat during your fitness walking workouts. In the summer, any model with a visor, which protects from the sun, and in technical fabric, which lets perspiration transpire, is fine. In winter you can use a classic wool cap, yarn that behaves like the technical ones, or a more practical buff (like this one).

Credts photo: NewFeel.co.uk

