British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton still has ‘100% faith’ in Mercedes despite struggles

Lewis Hamilton says he still has “100% faith” in Mercedes despite their continuing struggles this season.

But the seven-time champion confirmed his team boss Toto Wolff’s claim that their discussions over a new contract were moving towards a conclusion.

“It is taking longer for us to get where we want to be,” said Hamilton, who has not won since the penultimate race of 2021.

“I believe we will get there. We just have to work and chip away at it.”

Hamilton, whose existing contract runs out this season, said Mercedes’ struggles since new regulations were introduced in F1 in 2022 had not made him question whether he wanted to stay in the sport.

“That’s not what I’m thinking,” said Hamilton, “because the end of the season I will be already well into the contract.”

Hamilton said Mercedes had the next step in their upgrade programme to be introduced at this weekend’s British Grand Prix, where a record 480,000 spectators are expected from Friday to Sunday.

“We have the upgrade here with the front wing and will have bits over the following races,” he said. “It couldn’t come early enough. And I am pushing as hard as I can. I was in the factory Tuesday and Wednesday in meetings, with the head of aerodynamics, vehicle dynamics on what is in mind for next year’s car.”

After last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix Wolff said negotiations over a new contract for Hamilton were “not at all a money discussion, it is about a future and what do we want to do right and optimise. We are not talking any more about duration, money, all of that; it is other topics”.

Hamilton confirmed those thoughts on Thursday: “That’s correct.”

And he said their relationship had not been affected by Wolff coming on the radio in Austria in response to Hamilton’s focus on other drivers beyond him to tell him: “We know the car is bad. Please just drive it.”

Hamilton said: “The best thing about our partnership is we can be direct with each other. He was just trying to encourage me. That was his way of doing it.

“I have reviewed my comments and where I was at mentally and I will make sure I adjust that for the future.”

Fears of a track invasion protest

Hamilton and Alex Albon both said they hoped the grand prix would escape a demonstration by Just Stop Oil protesters, who have disrupted the Ashes and Wimbledon in recent days.

The campaign group staged a track invasion on the first lap of last year’s race on the Wellington Straight after Turn Four but its impact was reduced because a heavy accident at the start led to an immediate red flag.

Hamilton said: “We’re really hoping we’ve learned a lot from last year’s experience and that won’t happen this weekend.

“I believe we have 100 more marshals who are there to be supportive and make sure it doesn’t happen.”

Hamilton repeated that he supported peaceful protest and that he backed the aims of the group in trying to reduce the impact of the climate crisis. He pointed to F1’s attempts to go net-zero carbon by 2030, which include the adoption of sustainable synthetic fuel in 2026.

“From my perspective and my team’s we are very focused on sustainability,” he said. “And we believe what people are fighting for and we are making those changes as a sport. But safety is key and if there was to be (a protest) we hope it is not to be on track.”

Albon said: “There is possibly quite a high chance of something happening and with the sport we do it is quite a big concern, a pitch invasion is one thing but with cars it gets a bit more dangerous. We are yet to have meeting with the FIA about what would happen in a circumstance like that but we have to be prepared for it.”

McLaren’s Lando Norris repeated the belief he expressed on Monday that he supported the aims of the protesters but that he hoped a track invasion would not happen because the potential consequences would be severe, both for the protesters and any driver involved.

Brad Pitt starts filming his F1 movie

Filming for the movie ‘Apex’ begins at Silverstone and will continue throughout the remainder of the 2023 season

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is at Silverstone as filming starts for Apple’s new F1 movie.

The film crew has its own garage and Pitt will be driving a Formula 2 car modified by Mercedes on an empty track at times this weekend for filming purposes.

Hamilton has been involved in preparations for the movie, including trying to make it as authentic as possible, a criticism levelled at previous motorsport movies.

Hamilton said: “It is massively exciting to know it is all coming together and we are starting to film this weekend. It’s nerves because we have been working on it for so long and we want people to love it and (think that) we captured what the essence of the sport is all about.”

Hamilton revealed that he had spent time at a track in California with Pitt helping him learn about race-driving.

Pitt is believed to be playing a former star who returns to the sport to help a rising young driver.

Hamilton dismissed claims that Pitt’s age – the Oscar winner is 59 – was a concern when it came to realism.

“Brad looks like he’s aging backwards,” Hamilton said. “He looks great for his age and that was a big topic when we were discussing the first story.

“But he is super-fit, he has been training. At the end of the day, it’s a movie, so there will be a Hollywood element to it.

“Brad is such an iconic actor and has always done such an incredible job. I can’t tell you how excited I am to have Brad Pitt in the F1 movie.”

