Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in world football in the past 15 years, but some of Cristiano Ronaldo’s operations in this summer window are indeed a bit unprofessional. Although Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester City and the team, the Portuguese superstar still wants to play in the Champions League next season, and is eager to leave Manchester United in the summer window and join a European giant that can play in the Champions League.

According to a follow-up report from the “Daily Mail”, on Tuesday, local time, Cristiano Ronaldo drove back to Manchester United with Mendes. The top management of Manchester United gathered together that day, Ten Hag and Ferguson were there. Cristiano Ronaldo has clearly told Manchester United that he wants to continue to create a new Champions League record, and that he will leave the team for a Champions League team in the summer window. At the same time, Ronaldo hopes that Manchester United will give up his one-year contract, which will make it easier for him to find a next home. Manchester United’s attitude is also very firm, not wanting C Ronaldo to leave the team, asking Cristiano Ronaldo to fulfill the existing contract, and affirming that Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale by the team. Manchester United have not received any offer from Cristiano Ronaldo so far, and it is difficult for Manchester United to recover part of the transfer fee.

It is reported that after Ronaldo returned to Manchester United, he underwent a medical examination, participated in the team training this Wednesday, and also watched the closed match between Manchester United and Wrexham. With the current situation of Ronaldo, the Portuguese will not participate in Manchester United’s last two pre-season games, against Atletico Madrid and Vallecano respectively.

