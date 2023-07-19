British Open: Golf elite fight again for Claret Jug

British Open

Starting Thursday, the 151st British Open will once again be playing for the legendary Claret Jug trophy and $16.5 million in prize money. With the exception of Tiger Woods, everyone who is of any standing in the sport of golf is at the start at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England. The role of favorite is attributed by bookmakers and media to Rory McIlroy, who recently triumphed at the Scottish Open. Austria’s contribution is Sepp Straka, who also arrived with a win under his belt.



Ten days ago, the 30-year-old won his second PGA title by winning the John Deere Classic. He used last week to prepare for his second participation in the oldest tournament in the world. Straka had missed the cut at his premiere in St. Andrews, Scotland last year. The Viennese, who finished seventh at the PGA Championship in May, the best major result ever by an Austrian, now wants to overcome this hurdle.

But the task in the 156 starting field is not getting any easier. Located in the dunes, the par 71 course west of Liverpool is considered challenging and a prime example of a links course: very wind-prone, bumpy, deep sand bunkers, narrow fairways and roughs that punish any mistake. The British Open was last held here in 2014. Victory went to the then 25-year-old McIlroy.

Nine years after his triumph, Rory McIlroy is aiming for the British Open title again

“There are a few things I remember. It’s nice to go out there and kind of reacquaint myself with him,” said the Northern Irishman, who is in fine form. “When I see how I played last week and was able to control my ball under difficult conditions, I have a good feeling going into this week,” said the world number two, who has been fifth for nine years Major title awaits.

McIlroy begins in an illustrious circle

In the first two rounds, McIlroy tees off in an illustrious flight with Spanish Masters champion John Rahm and former number one Justin Rose. Rahm is one of the favorites, as is world number one Scottie Scheffler from the USA. The defending champion is Cameron Smith, who switched to the LIV series shortly after his win last year.

The Australian brought back the Claret Jug as usual at the start of the week and was mildly emotional about it. “Hopefully I can get her back. I really want that thing back,” said the 29-year-old about the silver wine carafe. “I told all my friends, it only takes a week and we’ll be drinking from it again.” The winner will be able to afford the right drop, after all, the winner will receive three million dollars.

