British Open: Straka goes fourth into final day

British Open

Sepp Straka fights for a historic result at the 151st British Open. The native of Vienna started the final day of the $16.5 million tournament at Hoylake’s Royal Liverpool Golf Club in fourth place. The 30-year-old has every chance on Sunday to be the first Austrian to finish a golf major among the top five. The American Brian Harman is clearly in the lead.



22.07.2023 21.07

Online since yesterday, 9:07 p.m

Straka played a round of 70 (one under par) on Sunday, dropping a spot with a total of five under par. Like the day before, he was one over par after the first nine holes, but managed three birdies on holes ten to 14, which initially brought him back into the top three. But with a bogey on the last hole he lost a rank.

Harman maintained his lead in the battle for the legendary Claret Jug winner’s trophy. The US pro goes into the final after a round of 69 with a five-shot lead over compatriot Cameron Young and six ahead of Spaniard Jon Rahm, who had the best round of the day at 63. A further stroke behind, the Norwegian Viktor Hovland, the Frenchman Antoine Rozner, the Australian Jason Day and the Englishman Tommy Fleetwood follow ex aequo with Straka.

Straka is hoping for a historic result

Two weeks after his second tournament win on the PGA Tour, Straka is well on the way to another top result that could even become historic. Because the best major result of an Austrian so far is the seventh place that Straka achieved in May at the PGA Championship. He was the first ÖGV golfer with a top ten result at one of the four major traditional tournaments. At the British Open, Markus Brier holds the record with twelfth place in 2007, until two months ago the red-white-red major highlight.

151. British Open in Hoylake

Standing after three of four rounds (par 71): 1st Brian Harman USA 67 65 69 201 2nd Cameron Young USA 72 68 66 206 3rd Jon Rahm ESP 74 70 63 207 4th

Sepp Straka

AUT 71 67 70 208 . Viktor Hovland NOR 70 72 66 208 . Antoine Rozner FRA 67 74 67 208 . Jason Day AUS 72 67 69 208 . Tommy Fleetwood ENG 66 71 71 208 9. Alex Fitzpatrick ENG 74 70 65 209 . Shubhankar Sharma IND 68 71 70 209 11. Thomas Detry BEL 74 69 67 210 . Tom Kim KOR 74 68 68 210 . Nicolai Höjgaard DEN 71 70 69 210 . Rory McIlroy NIR 71 70 69 210 . Matthew Jordan ENG 69 72 69 210 . Emiliano Grillo ARG 66 74 70 210 Further (selection): 17. Matthew Fitzpatrick ENG 72 72 67 211 . Max Homa USA 68 73 70 211 . Jordan Spieth USA 69 71 71 211 24. Patrick Cantlay USA 70 75 67 212 . Cameron Smith AUS 72 72 68 212 . Xander Schauffele USA 70 74 68 212 . Wyndham Clark USA 68 73 71 212 63. Scottie Scheffler USA 70 75 72 217 . Brooks Koepka USA 70 75 72 217

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

