British Open: Straka in top three at halftime

Brian Harman took the lead in the battle for the legendary Claret Jug trophy for winning the $16.5 million tournament at Hoylake’s Royal Liverpool Golf Club. After a round of 65, the American was five strokes ahead of Englishman Tommy Fleetwood and six ahead of Straka. Stars like Rory McIlroy (+9 strokes), Jon Rahm (+12), Brooks Koepka and world number one Scottie Scheffler (both +13) are already a long way behind.

After the first nine holes, Straka was one over par with two birdies, but also a bogey and a double bogey on hole three. But he got going from the twelfth hole. Straka made four consecutive birdies, resisted being thrown off by a loss on the 16th hole, and followed up with two more birdies on the treacherous penultimate hole and finisher.

Straka succeeds in magic in Liverpool

At the British Golf Open in Liverpool (ENG), Sepp Straka made it into the top group. The Viennese caused a stir with a magic stroke.

Straka thus has a good chance of surpassing the best major result by an Austrian that he himself has set up so far. In May, the Viennese was the first ÖGV golfer to finish seventh at the PGA Championship in one of the four major traditional tournaments. At the British Open, Markus Brier holds the record with twelfth place in 2007, until two months ago the red-white-red major highlight.

Smyth gelingt Hole-in-one

The Australian Travis Smyth caused quite a stir, sinking the ball straight away on the 17th hole at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. The 28-year-old was then enthusiastically celebrated by the crowd for his hole-in-one.

The penultimate hole in Hoylake, England, is considered treacherous. So Smyth needed five shots to start on the par 3 course and played a double bogey. “It’s incredible. I was still in shock yesterday. Now it was a moment I will never forget,” Smyth said after his rare feat. It didn’t bother him that he will almost certainly miss qualifying for the two rounds this weekend.

Climate protests at British Open

The competition was disrupted by climate activists shortly after Smyth’s hole-in-one. Three supporters of the Just Stop Oil group briefly protested on lane 17, lighting an orange flare and scattering orange powder next to the green, footage showed. They were then taken away by the police.

“There will be no more hole-in-ones when our society collapses. We must stop our government’s 100 new oil and gas licenses before they do any more harm,” the group tweeted.

Just Stop Oil activists are calling on the British government to stop issuing new oil and gas licenses immediately. Supporters of the group had caused a stir several times in the past. A year ago, for example, they protested at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Silverstone. Most recently, they caused disruption at the Wimbledon tennis tournament by storming the court and throwing orange powder, puzzle pieces and confetti.

