Original title: British Snooker Championship: Ding Junhui reversed and advanced to the top 16 Robertson Higgins and other famous players were out

On the morning of the 14th, Beijing time, the 2022 British Snooker Championship ended the second day of the main match. Three-time British Championship champion and Chinese star Ding Junhui eliminated No. 10 seed Barry Hawkins 6:3, becoming the first to advance in this event. Top 16 Chinese players.

On the second day of the main match of the British Championships, the 1/16 finals continued. A total of two Chinese players played, Ding Junhui and Lu Haotian won one and lost one.

The battle between Chinese billiards “first brother” Ding Junhui and England star Barry Hawkins became the focus of the day. Although you are the triple crown champion of the British Championship, Ding Junhui has suffered a three-year championship drought after winning the British Championship for the third time in 2019 and winning the 14th ranking championship in his career. In the two ranking matches this season, China‘s billiards “first brother” performed sluggishly. He stopped in the top 32 at the British Open, and even suffered a round trip in the Northern Ireland Open. Its latest world ranking has dropped to 38th. name.

In the previous confrontation between the two sides, Ding Junhui was at a disadvantage. In the last 3 matches between the two sides, Ding Junhui has no victory. Therefore, this battle Ding Junhui is considered to be more fortunate and less fortunate.

At the beginning of the game, Ding Junhui was still in poor condition, trailing 1:3 in the first 4 games. However, after a brief midfield adjustment, Ding Junhui won 5 consecutive rounds, and finally reversed and won 6:3. In the 5th round, he hit his 600th career single-shot break of 100, becoming the seventh person in history to achieve such an achievement. people.

Lv Haotian, who was the first to debut, failed to seize the opportunity. He lost a good game with a 3:2 lead and lost to Belgium’s “first brother” Brecher 4:6. Ding Junhui became the only Chinese player to advance to the top 16 in this tournament so far because the defending champion Zhao Xintong was out on the first day of the competition.

It is worth mentioning that Zhao Xintong was the only seeded player to be eliminated on the first day of the main competition, while Lu Haotian became the only unseeded player to be eliminated on the second day of the main competition.

In the other two events of the day, the world‘s second-ranked “Melbourne Machine” Neil Robertson and the world‘s fifth-ranked Scottish “Wizard” John Higgins were upset. The former lost to the England veteran 2:6. Joe Perry, who lost 4-6 to another England player, Tom Ford. So far, the two-day British Championships main match has ended, and 4 seeded players have been eliminated.

On the third day of the British Championships, the 1/16 finals will continue. The 4 games on that day will usher in 3 World Championships champions: “Rocket” O’Sullivan, “Golden Left Hand” Mark Williams, and “Shark” Bingham, who are at the top of the rankings. Another game is the “China Derby” brought by Yan Bingtao and Zhou Yuelong, which also means that the Chinese Legion has locked in the second top 16 seat in advance.