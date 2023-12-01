Home » British Snooker Championship: Zhou Yuelong and Zhang Anda both won and 3 Chinese players advanced to the top 8 – Sports – China Engineering Network
British Snooker Championship: Zhou Yuelong and Zhang Anda both won and 3 Chinese players advanced to the top 8

The 2023 British Snooker Championship has seen an impressive display from Chinese players, with three advancing to the top 8 after the 1/8 finals concluded on December 1st.

Zhou Yuelong and Zhang Anda both secured victories, adding to the success of Ding Junhui who had already advanced to the top 8. Zhang Anda, ranked 15th in the world after a recent win at the Tianjin International Championship, faced off against the formidable “Belgian Bullet” Brecher, ultimately triumphing 6-4. Meanwhile, Zhou Yuelong, ranked 26th in the world, defeated his idol Higgins 6-3 in an impressive display of skill and determination.

The Chinese players’ victories add to the growing reputation of Chinese snooker on the international stage. The top 8 players in the championship have now been decided, with three of them hailing from China.

Looking ahead to the quarter-finals, Ding Junhui will compete against the world‘s ninth-ranked player Mark Williams, while Zhou Yuelong will take on “Rocket” O’Sullivan. Zhang Anda’s opponent will be Hussein Wafi. Fans can also look forward to a showdown between Judd Trump and Mark Selby in what promises to be an exhilarating quarter-final round.

The success of the Chinese players at the British Snooker Championship is a testament to their skill and determination, and they will be eagerly watched as the competition progresses.

