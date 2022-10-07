The rider, British Superstock 1000 champion in 2020, died in Nottingham hospital from injuries sustained last Sunday in the crash on the first lap of the third heat at Donington

Chrissy Rouse didn’t make it. The rider, British Superstock 1000 champion in 2020, died from the consequences of the dramatic accident in which he was involved last Sunday in Donington, in the penultimate round of British Superbike. The news was reported by the championship promoter.

the accident — Crashed in the first lap of the third heat and then run over, the Crowe Performance team rider immediately appeared in critical condition: despite immediate treatment, the 26-year-old driver did not make it and died, after 4 days of induced coma, due to the terrible injuries to the head. The dynamics of the accident seem clear: after the Goddard hairpin, Chrissy Rouse ran into a ruinous highside that caused him to fall on the track, where he was hit in full by an oncoming driver.

The carreer — A native of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Rouse started motocross at the age of 7 and then moved on to the track with a background in the Aprilia Superteens, the British 125 and the Triumph Triple Challenge where he achieved numerous successes. After the Superstock 1000 title in 2020 with the Crown Performance BMW team, this year he was racing with the same team in British Superbike where he had collected 18 points.