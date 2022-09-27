Original title: British match: Zhao Xintong Derby 4-1 Browning Yan Bingtao 4-2 Brown into the main game

In the early morning of September 27th, Beijing time, the first day of the 2022/2023 British Open snooker season ended. Many Chinese players played on this match day. Among them, Zhao Xintong defeated Browning 4-1 in the Derby, and Yan Bingtao defeated Brown 4-2. Entering the race, Lei Peifan was 0-4 by Bingham, and Wu Yize lost 1-4 to McGill and missed the race.

Zhao Xintong beats Browning in derby

The teenager Zhao Xintong ushered in a strong explosion last season. He won the championship in a blockbuster at the British Championship, becoming the first three major championships of the post-90s generation. After that, he won the German Masters championship, becoming the second person after Ding Junhui to win two consecutive ranking championships in a single season. Chinese players. This season, Zhao Xintong played in the European Masters and stopped in the second round. The opponent in the postponed qualifying match of this station is Browning.

In the first game, although Zhao Xintong scored 61 points in a row around the ball, Browning seized the opportunity in the color ball competition stage and won the game 67-61 with a 1-0 lead. In the second round, Zhao Xintong gradually took control of the situation. He scored 61 points in another round, and then won two consecutive rounds piecemeal and won 3-1 to the match point. In the fourth round, Zhao Xintong scored 56 points in a single stroke, with a total score of 4-1. Win and advance to the race.

Yan Bingtao beats Brown 4-2

Chinese star Yan Bingtao has maintained a stable state in the last two seasons. He reached the final in Germany last season and has three semi-final performances. This season, he has stopped in the third round of the European Masters. The first opponent of this tournament is ranked 99th. Brown.

In the first game, Yan Bingtao scored 12 consecutive points around the ball and handed over the player by mistake. Brown continued to erode the score 84-12 and won the game. After that, Yan Bingtao scored 59 points and 64 points in a single shot and won three games in a row to the match point. In the 5th game, Brown scored 74 points on a single shot to save a match point. In the 6th game, the two fell into a long fight. Yan Bingtao won 77-41 with a total score of 4-2. Yan Bingtao advanced to the main game.

Lei Peifan and Wu Yize missed the race

This season is the fourth season of 19-year-old Lei Peifan on the tour, and the best record in the ranking competition has not been able to pass the third round. In the first game, Bingham won the game 54-8. In the second game, he scored 69 points on a single shot, and the total score was 2-0 to expand the advantage. In the 3rd game, Lei Peifan missed the chance to surround the ball, Bingham scored 76-50 and got to the match point. In the 4th game, Bingham won another game 77-0, with a total score of 4-0. Bingham advanced with zero seals.

The 18-year-old Wu Yize is another talented Chinese snooker player. He made a blockbuster by reaching the third round of the British Championships last season. This season, he has performed in the quarter-finals of the European Masters. His opponent in the postponed qualifying match at this station is the famous player McGill. . Wu Yize took the lead in the first game and scored 60 points in a single shot, but after that, the initiative was controlled by his opponent. McGill won consecutive fighting victories. Wu Yize lost 1-4 and missed the main game. (breathing wind)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: