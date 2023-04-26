Britta Steffen and Stefan Kretzschmar in an interview on language in sport

Mr. Kretzschmar, we’ll meet in the handball foxes’ training hall in the Hohenschönhausen sports forum. You’re the sports director here. You, Ms. Steffen, look after athletes at the Olympic base, your office is around the corner. When you think about your careers, was there a coach who was particularly hard on you?

Steffen: In Schwedt, in my hometown, it was sometimes a bit rough. I remember my first North German Championships, when my trainer said: “You can do a lot more, 200 meters crawl, now you’ll show me how it’s done.” And then she felt like she almost pulled me onto the starting block. I swam totally out of rhythm on the first lane and ended my race after 50 meters, I couldn’t swim any further, I felt under too much pressure. What happened in the dressing room was a storm of words. What would occur to me, I should show what I can do, the work shouldn’t have been in vain. My trainer was great in principle, but she wanted you to show what you can do. Those were the first negative experiences that I took to heart.