Home » Britta Steffen and Stefan Kretzschmar in an interview on language in sport
Sports

Britta Steffen and Stefan Kretzschmar in an interview on language in sport

by admin
Britta Steffen and Stefan Kretzschmar in an interview on language in sport

Mr. Kretzschmar, we’ll meet in the handball foxes’ training hall in the Hohenschönhausen sports forum. You’re the sports director here. You, Ms. Steffen, look after athletes at the Olympic base, your office is around the corner. When you think about your careers, was there a coach who was particularly hard on you?

Steffen: In Schwedt, in my hometown, it was sometimes a bit rough. I remember my first North German Championships, when my trainer said: “You can do a lot more, 200 meters crawl, now you’ll show me how it’s done.” And then she felt like she almost pulled me onto the starting block. I swam totally out of rhythm on the first lane and ended my race after 50 meters, I couldn’t swim any further, I felt under too much pressure. What happened in the dressing room was a storm of words. What would occur to me, I should show what I can do, the work shouldn’t have been in vain. My trainer was great in principle, but she wanted you to show what you can do. Those were the first negative experiences that I took to heart.

See also  US Open: Djokovic 3-2 revenge on Jr. Zvey's 31st career Grand Slam finals

You may also like

NHL playoffs: Draisaitl one win away from round...

Trip 1 hour from Milan in nature, the...

Hangzhou Asian Games Delegation Heads Conference Held in...

Regensburg scores against Kaiserslautern outnumbered

Clippers orphaned by Leonard, Bookers scores 47 and...

Antti Törmänen and the high art of psychology

Milan, Calabria and Giroud return to Rome. And...

The highest treatment Shandong Taishan fans waved their...

Bayern Munich wanted Schmeichel to replace Manuel Neuer

MediaWorld, Zero Rate Technology! – Crazy new high...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy