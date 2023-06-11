Brittney Griner strongly arrested by an individual at the airport

While Brittney Griner – arrested and then detained last year in Russia for possession of drugs – returned to competition last month in the WNBA, the interior of the Phoenix Mercury and her teammates were confronted with a personality known on social networks to Dallas Fort Worth airport on Saturday morning before flying to Indiana for the competition.
Alex Stein, an American who gained notoriety (he is followed by almost 500,000 people on Twitter) for confronting politicians, first posted a picture on Twitter announcing: “I just met my favorite WNBA player. The video is coming soon. » Stein then posted a brief video of him notably shouting at Griner “you hate america” as she walked through the airport.
The League reacts
The WNBA reacted to the incident. “As we gather additional information about today’s incident at Dallas Airport, it has come to our attention that it was orchestrated by a social media figure and a provocateur. His actions were inappropriate and unfortunate”the WNBA said in a statement.
“The safety of Brittney Griner and all WNBA players is our top priority. Prior to the season, the WNBA worked with the team of Phoenix Mercury and Brittney Griner to ensure her safety during her trip, which included private flights to WNBA games and assigned security personnel with her at all times. We remain firmly committed to the highest safety standards for female players. »