Brno fell after the best performance. The pressure will increase now, says Hašek

The league’s top scorer Jakub Řezníček, who missed two penalty kicks in the previous round, stepped in for the visitors until the second half of the rescue duel at Střelnica.

“We went into the match with the intention of pressing the opponent high and surprising him with activity, to which we also adjusted the lineup, and Řezníček was therefore not in the starting lineup. We wanted him to jump in at the moment when, to put it simply, the opponent’s team is tired,” explained the Brno coach.

“It is no coincidence that he is the best scorer in the league, he has excellent orientation in the penalty area, he knows how to find space and time the situation well, and his execution is also excellent. Already in the first half we had a number of situations in the penalty area, but in the second there were more more,” explained the move by Hašek, who just before the match lost the injured Jan Štěrba, originally in the starting line-up. He was replaced by Matěj Hrabina.

Zbrojovka Jablonec played the game for the last half hour, but even with Řezníček on the set, they could not convert at least one of the many chances into the desired goal. "In the end, there was nothing left in our hands, maybe just the feeling of a performance that was the best outside during my time with the team. We certainly had the most chances during that time and certainly the most ball possession, but the result is 0:1," lamented the Zbrojovka coach.

Due to the triumph of Zlín in Pardubice, Brno is now separated by only one single point from Zlín, which is currently directly relegated.