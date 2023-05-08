“Bro, it’s the playoffs”: after the clash with Embiid, Grant Williams gives a lesson in fair play

A very dangerous fight, which he saw Joel Embiid crush the head of Grant Williams: the player of Celtics he picked up a bloody mouth but had the opportunity to give everyone a big one sports lessonthus responding to the opponent who approached him after the game to apologize: “Hey brother, it’s the playoff – replied the hit player – I know you were looking for the ball, this is what we fight for”.

The clash while playing the third race of the series between Boston Celtics e Philadeplhia 76ers. Before the match, Joel Embiidwas awarded the title of top player of the season Nba. In the last quarter of the match Embiid involuntarily hit the back of the neck Williamson which he practically “landed” while in flight chasing a ball: the player’s head Celtics she was crushed violently by the blow to the arena floor, forcing Williams to leave the field to be treated. Microphones recorded the moment when Embiid he approached him saying “My bad, I tried to avoid you”. But his opponent, still bleeding, replied: “Hey brother, it’s the playoffs. I know you were looking for the ball, that’s what we fight for.”