Brock Purdy’s Concussion Puts Sam Darnold in the Spotlight as Potential Starting Quarterback for San Francisco 49ers

Backup Sam Darnold to Step In as Starting Quarterback for San Francisco if Purdy Can’t Play

San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, with concerns about his availability for the upcoming game. If Purdy is unable to participate in the Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sam Darnold will take over as the quarterback, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, citing a league source.

Purdy’s potential absence in Week 8 stems from symptoms he experienced on Monday night during the flight back from Minneapolis, where the 49ers suffered a defeat against the Minnesota Vikings in a Monday Night Football game. However, Shanahan mentioned that Purdy has already shown signs of improvement and will participate in certain aspects of Wednesday’s simulated session. There is still time for Purdy to pass the concussion protocol and start next Sunday, Shanahan revealed.

Meanwhile, Darnold will be given the opportunity to practice with the first-team offense of the Niners during Wednesday’s session. The San Francisco 49ers currently hold a 5-2 record, but they have lost their last two games. Purdy, in his second NFL season, has completed 131 of 193 pass attempts for 1,668 yards, with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

On the other hand, Darnold has appeared in four games this season as a substitute, but has only attempted one pass, which was completed for a mere yard. This is Darnold’s first year with the San Francisco 49ers after spending the previous two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He had been selected as the third overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft and holds a starting quarterback record of 21 wins and 34 losses in the NFL.

The 49ers will closely monitor Purdy’s progress in the next few days, hoping for his swift recovery to reclaim the starting quarterback position.

(Word count: 322)

Share this: Facebook

X

