Home » Broken finger tendon for Exum. But Yabusele could break his back
Sports

Broken finger tendon for Exum. But Yabusele could break his back

by admin
Broken finger tendon for Exum. But Yabusele could break his back

Dr Jakovljević, Partizan’s medical historian, shared information regarding the injury sustained by Australian player Dante Exum during the game-4 brawl between Real Madrid and the Serbian side.

According to Mozzart Sport, Dr Jakovljević said Exum was lucky, as he could have broken his spine.

“It’s a serious injury. At the moment, the tendon in his toe is torn, but we will find out if it is fractured when we get to Belgrade. For now, only the finger is injured and the mouth is bleeding due to damage to the tooth – Dr. Jakovljević told Mozzart Sport, adding – The way Yabusele threw him to the ground with a judo move, he deserves prison and a suspension for life. With that gesture, Exum could have broken his spine, suffered serious head injuries and ended his career dramatically. It was terrible. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”

Dr Jakovljević also reported that Exum suffered damage to a tooth and has a lip wound. Željko Obradović said during the press conference that he was not sure of the seriousness of the injury.

See also  European women: England goes to the semifinals. Spain surrenders to extra time

You may also like

In a camper with children, 5 rules to...

NBA Comprehensive: The Heat eliminated the Bucks and...

Nymburk basketball players succeeded on the USK court,...

Juve in a goal crisis: the faults of...

Barcelona has reached the women’s final again –...

State-Mafia negotiation, ex Ros and Dell’Utri investigators acquitted....

NBA Comprehensive: The Heat eliminated the Bucks and...

Real Madrid Partizan, brawl during game 2 of...

GLOSSA: Czech eighteen on a merry-go-round. A threatening...

Fiorentina in the Italian Cup final, challenge Inter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy