Broken finger tendon for Exum. But Yabusele could break his back

Dr Jakovljević, Partizan’s medical historian, shared information regarding the injury sustained by Australian player Dante Exum during the game-4 brawl between Real Madrid and the Serbian side.

According to Mozzart Sport, Dr Jakovljević said Exum was lucky, as he could have broken his spine.

“It’s a serious injury. At the moment, the tendon in his toe is torn, but we will find out if it is fractured when we get to Belgrade. For now, only the finger is injured and the mouth is bleeding due to damage to the tooth – Dr. Jakovljević told Mozzart Sport, adding – The way Yabusele threw him to the ground with a judo move, he deserves prison and a suspension for life. With that gesture, Exum could have broken his spine, suffered serious head injuries and ended his career dramatically. It was terrible. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”

Dr Jakovljević also reported that Exum suffered damage to a tooth and has a lip wound. Željko Obradović said during the press conference that he was not sure of the seriousness of the injury.