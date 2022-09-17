WEAPONS

The defeat in the semifinal of the “Città di Desio” trophy, included in the Lombardy Cup, against Sanga Milano (69-59) does not affect the mood of Logiman Broni. The knockout came against a well-established formation, which is indicated by the experts as one of the favorites of the Northern group of the next A2 series. On the other hand, the green-and-whites from Oltre Padano had very limited rotations in the external sector, given the absences of Giulia Manzotti and Ilaria Bonvecchio, who were kept as a precaution at rest. It is useless to take risks in this preparation phase. Moreover, if the girls from Milan know each other practically by heart, because they have been playing together for some time, while in the Broni house the team is completely new, it is perfecting the schemes and the understanding, so this bodes well because there may be room for improvement. and the championship will begin on Saturday 8 October, with the transfer to the field of the freshman Trieste, so there is time to amalgamate and oil the mechanisms.

The score

Good indications arrived however because four players went in double figures, so there was a good distribution of the points: Ada De Pasquale, best scorer with 16 points, play Giordano (11 points), captain Claudia Colli (10) and the Swedish Kantzy (also 11 points), who is confirmed as skilled at rebounding, but also a good shooter. The technical staff, made up of coach Michael Magagnoli and assistants Dario Andreoli and Niccolò Turicci, said they were confident for the continuation of preparation. The enthusiasm for the team is slowly returning to the city, as evidenced by the good reception and presence of the public at the presentation at the Grape Festival last weekend in Piazza Vittorio Veneto, after the relegation of last April had “cooled” the environment.

In the meantime, the fourth friendly match of the season against Granda College Cuneo, a formation of the Piedmontese Serie B, which should have been played on Sunday at PalaBrera with a two-ball at 19.30, has been canceled.

F.SCAB.