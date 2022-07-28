In the Northern group there are the giraffe from Castelnuovo and the tiger from Milan. The club takes the name “Asd 2022”, a meeting set for 22 August at PalaBrera

WEAPONS

After having officially announced the first purchases, the big news at Broni concern the company name and the logo. The Asd Broni 2022 was born which took over the rights of the Broni 93 Women’s Basketball, relegated to the second national championship at the end of last season. The new club, as stated in the official press release of the Oltre Padano association, has completed the necessary procedures and is duly registered in the Serie A2 2022/2023 championship.

The further turning point at Logiman concerns the logo. In fact, we opted for a restyling and the introduction of an animal, which characterizes different symbols of the various formations of A1 and A2. The colors are white and green, because the management decided to go back to the past, to the colors that marked the best years. The ball in wedges could not be missing, under which a cute kitten appears, which is the Logiman mascot for the 2022/2023 season. In the Northern group Castelnuovo Scrivia has a Giraffe, Sanga Milano a tiger, Costa Masnaga a panther and now the Bronese team will have its cat. The round logo, with a green background, is then completed by the Broni writing in white. It will obviously appear on the shirts and on all the information material of the company.

Meanwhile, the transfer market continues and other official announcements are expected in the coming days, while the team’s meeting is set for Monday 22 August, when the players will meet at PalaBrera to start preparing for the orders of coach Michael Magagnoli, in view of the debut in the league. scheduled for Saturday 8 or Sunday 9 October.

A full program of friendlies was scheduled in September and will be announced shortly. –

FRANCO SCABROSETTI