Logiman Broni conquers the PalaWalther of Bolzano (44-65), the field of the Valbruna steelworks, winning the third consecutive away victory in as many games played away from PalaBrera. The formation of coach Michael Magagnoli, as happened last Sunday against Carugate, builds his margin as the minutes pass and in the last quarter he stretches decisively, making the gap very important. The Oltrepadane are very good at limiting the external of the South Tyrolean team, with only Nasraoui who closes in double-double, and in the construction of archery shots, from where they score with over 50% against 21% of the South Tyrolean.

Reassuring margin

In the first period he really scores with the dropper, with several wrong conclusions on both halves, as evidenced by the just 20 points scored overall. In the second quarter, Logiman definitely raises the intensity in attack and continues to limit the offensive outbursts of the girls of coach Pezzi in the best possible way: yet another bomb of the evening, this time signed by Manzotti, allows the green-and-whites to reach the maximum advantage of the first. time, on +12 (15-27). A reassuring margin that allows the Bronesi to go to the long interval with the awareness of having the game in hand. Even if it does not expand its margin, Magagnoli’s team is still ahead and the Acciaierie Valbruna never give the feeling of being able to get back in touch, with the gap that touches the double digit again on +11 (33-44). The 9-0 with which the final fraction opens makes the credits roll over the match because Broni becomes unattainable and brings home a well-deserved success, even touching the maximum advantage on +23.

Moreover, Broni still has to give up on point guard Ilaria Bonvecchio, who was put on the scoresheet, but not deployed as a precaution to avoid problems with her injured ankle, which had forced her to forfeit even in last week’s home match against Carugate. The 26 points arrived from the bench are an important signal of the depth of the roster available to the Oltrepadane. Logiman thus remains in the upper parts of the standings and next Sunday at PalaBrera will host Sanga Milano, in a heartfelt regional derby that could tell what are the real prospects of the green-and-white formation in this Northern group of the A2 series. –