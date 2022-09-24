WEAPONS

The Logiman Broni and the Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia continue the march towards the A2 championship, scheduled for the weekend of 8 and 9 October. Second test for the Piedmontese who went to visit the same category of La Spezia (South group) giving life to a challenge that however guaranteed balance for all five fractions played (with the score zeroed in every quarter): 17- 14, 13-10, 11-11, 18-21, 14-14. The Castelnovesi accused two heavy absences: Rulli, fresh from the meniscus operation and in any case present on the sidelines together with the other convalescent Ravelli. The impression is that it was a half step back from the previous outing even if the fact that the opponent was, with all due respect for Magik Parma (Serie B), of a very different caliber must be taken into account. Overall, it can be said that Autosped has perhaps more convinced for what has been done in their own half than what has been produced in the opposing half. Today at the PalaOltrepo in Voghera (duo at 6.45 pm) the revenge against the Ligurians.

At the Broni home, training continues at PalaBrera: today the appointment is open to the public at 7.30 pm. Tomorrow (duo at 6 pm) friendly match against Empoli, the same category in the South group. Coach Magagnoli could field the winger Giulia Manzotti, who will be at rest as a precaution in the first matches of the season. The preseason of the green-and-whites from Oltrepadana and the Giraffes of Valle Scrivia will end on Tuesday 27 at 7.30 pm at PalaOltrepo in the friendly derby. Logiman Broni will make their league debut on Saturday 8 October (18.30) on the pitch of the newly promoted Trieste, while Castelnuovo will be on the field on Sunday 9 at Costa Masnaga (18 hours) in the most interesting match of the 1st day of the A2 Northern group. –

Franco Scabrosetti