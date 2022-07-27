the challenge

After Ilaria Bonvecchio, Logiman Broni officials another former Autosped player Castelnuovo Scrivia. Claudia Colli, the 26-year-old Milanese winger, arrives at PalaBrera, who wore the Giraffe tank top for 5 consecutive seasons and last season also had the honor of being the captain of the team that reached the playoff semifinals, closing with 7, 3 points per game; best realization performance the 18 points against Udine on the 24th day. Before the landing on the Scrivia, she had gained experience in A2 with the Sanga and Carugate.

«I am happy with this change – explains Colli – every now and then it is right to enter a new environment, to see another reality, moreover historical as Broni for the fans and for the passion that is perceived. For some years I have been working in the marketing area of ​​a multinational electronic material company, I have to reconcile work in the office with training and since Broni trains in the evening, I will have no problems. In Castelnuovo, however, I found myself very well, it was still difficult to detach. Coach Magagnoli told me about his project, which I find competitive and respectable, he gave me the desire to restart after a difficult year and the desire to bring back the public. I didn’t waste much time in confirming my decision ».

Colli knows the A2 well: «In the last two years – he underlines – the level has risen further in the Northern group because some A1 girls have dropped in the category, bringing their experience, and the foreigners are always of a great level. I think the difference between North and South has widened ». Colli will meet his former partner Ilaria Bonvecchio and almost certainly Ada De Pasquale, whose official status is imminent: “When I had my first interview with Broni they told me about it – he concludes – I’m overjoyed and I think this can become an added value because taking players who have already played together will be able to create the group more quickly. I am thrilled to start this new adventure ». –

FRANCO SCABROSETTI