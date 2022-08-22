The 25-year-old Swede last season played with Faenza in A1 Esventure in the US college then at home and in Poland. A rebound factor

WEAPONS

Logiman Broni – who will meet at PalaBrera this afternoon from 6pm – closes its roster with Swedish big-pivot forward Amanda Cecilia Kantzy, 25, last season at E-Work Faenza (Serie A1).

the agreement

The agreement between the club and the player was reached after a very quick negotiation, facilitated by the will of both parties to arrive at a positive solution. A native of Vallingby (district located on the western outskirts of Stockholm), Kantzy, after the first steps in her own country, moves for a collegiate experience in Colorado State, then in Division I in Albany, where she shows her talent, closing the season as a senior as the best rebounder of the team and averaging over 8 points. Two seasons ago she split between the Swedish top league with the Södertälje shirt (12 points and 5 rebounds per game) and the Polish side Polkowice, reaching the final of the championship and the national cup. Hence her landing in Faenza, where she contributed with her great solidity under the crystals to the salvation of the Emilian team, which in the first play-out round had eliminated Broni. Kantzy, as he has always done in his career, will wear the green-and-white jersey number 14 and reveals enthusiasm and great happiness for his arrival in Oltrepo: “After spending the second part of last season in Faenza, I can’t wait to return in Italy to wear Broni’s shirt – explains the Swede who arrived in Broni on Friday -. I am happy to be part of the new course of this club and to be able to play in front of a unique audience. I am very happy to be able to play again with Giulia Manzotti (the former Faenza winger made official by the Bronesi in recent days), with whom I had a great time last year and I am convinced that this will be a very satisfying season for us ». The roster is therefore completed and the girls, including foreigners, will be available to coach Michael Magagnoli from the first training session tomorrow morning, certainly the best way to build a group in view of the start of the championship, scheduled for Saturday 8 October, when the Logiman Broni will visit the ambitious newly promoted Trieste. Here is the roster available and the relative jersey numbers chosen by the girls: 16 Ilaria Bonvecchio, playmaker, 28 years old; 13 Claudia Colli, wing, 26 years old; 15 Valentina Grassia, center-wing, 24 years old; 17 Caterina Mattera, pivot, 21 years old; 20 Lucrezia Coser, winger, 24 years old; 11 Ada De Pasquale, guard wing, 27 years old; 2 Greta Miccoli, guard, 22 years old; 12 Giulia Manzotti, winger, 29 years old; 7 Viviana Giordano, play, 32 years old; 14 Amanda Cecilia Kantzy, pivot, 25 years old. –

FRANCO SCABROSETTI