WEAPONS

Logiman Broni has formalized the purchase of the 29-year-old winger Giulia Manzotti last season in Faenza (Serie A1). At this point, to complete the roster, only the foreign community pivot is missing, which will be announced in the next few hours, before the meeting scheduled for Sunday at PalaBrera, when the completely renewed team of coach Michael Magagnoli will meet the fans.

In the starting quintet

Manzotti will certainly be part of the starting quintet, thanks to his experience both in the top flight and in the second national championship. In the last tournament he finished with an average of 5.4 points per game. A native of Rome, raised in the youth sector of the Alfa Omega Ostia, she made her debut in A2 with the Pomezia tank top in 2009. Then she went to Bergamo (Serie B), where she also reached the under 19 national finals, then at the Ants Viterbo (A2), in La Spezia (A1), in Palermo (A3), in Orvieto (A2), again in Palermo, with which he won the top flight, and in Selargius (A2). Manzotti will wear jersey number 12. A player who has gained a lot of experience and will allow Broni to make a qualitative leap. In short, the green-and-whites roster is taking shape. So far Logiman has bought playmaker Ilaria Bonvecchio, winger Claudia Colli, winger Valentina Grassia, pivot Caterina Mattera, winger Lucrezia Coser, winger Ada De Pasquale and guard Greta Miccoli. The first outing of the season is scheduled for Sunday 4 September (duo at 6 pm) at PalaBrera against Acetum Cavezzo, a Modena-based team in the Emilian Serie B, led on the bench by coach Gigi Piatti, an old acquaintance of the green-and-white fans, since he had driven the Oltrepadane in the 2012/2013 season. The league debut is scheduled for Saturday 8 October (duo at 18.30) on the field of the newly promoted Trieste. While Logiman’s debut in front of its audience will be Sunday 16 October against Delser Udine (6 pm). –

FRANCO SCABROSETTI