Logiman Broni debuts at home on Sunday (duo at 6 pm) against Delser Crich Udine, one of the favorites in the Northern group of the women’s A2 series. «Udine is certainly a well equipped team – explains Ada De Pasquale, winger, 27 years old, in his first season in Oltrepo -, last year he played an excellent championship, losing in the final promotion. They have made some important additions, revolutionizing the team, but they are certainly thick, so we will have to play a great game and express our game as best we can. Certainly in the away match in Trieste on Matchday 1 we showed a lot of aggression in defense in the third quarter, we will have to have it for all 40 ‘: defending well means being able to steal balls and favor counter-attacks, making the so-called easy points ». Broni’s environment is helping everyone to integrate: «I am very happy – she says – I have found a very positive reality, I am fine with the management, the staff and the companions. We have set up a great weekly job, there are certainly what it takes to do well during the season. I think that, like last year when I was in Castelnuovo, it is a tournament with demanding challenges because there are well-equipped teams, such as Costa Masnaga, Udine, Sanga Milano and certainly Castelnuovo Scrivia which has an almost A1 team. However, in the end they all played 5 on 5, so we will try against all of them to do well. The contribution of the public will be really important. In Trieste, which is not exactly around the corner, there were about fifty, so at the PalaBrera on Sunday we expect a bedlam ». The full stands are not usual in women’s basketball: «It is not easy to find such an audience – admits De Pasquale -, I had a hot audience in Campobasso a few years ago, but real ultras, people who make subscriptions are not for everyone. We invite all the public to fill the Brera, even from neighboring countries ». Not just the pitch to find stimuli and motivations: «The environment off the pitch is positive and relaxing, a serene environment. Many stop to have a chat, to ask how it is going, how are we doing. This is not at all obvious either. Indeed, for a player who is away from home sometimes it is nice to feel a little at home ». Sunday’s match will be directed by Antonio Giunta from Ragusa and Alice Foti from Acireale (Catania). Tickets are on sale on the pfbroni93.it website in the “ticket office” section. –

FRANCO SCABROSETTI