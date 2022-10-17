Big match at PalaBrera between Logiman and the Friulians. At the PalaOltrepo always at 6 pm the Autosped receives a visit from the Veronese

Today at 6 pm Logiman Broni and Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia take the field.

The Oltrepadane received the Delser Crich Udine of coach Massimo Riga at PalaBrera, last season as a play off finalist. The match will be directed by Antonio Giunta from Ragusa and Alice Foti from Acireale.

«In Trieste we had positive indications from the depth of the team, because a big hand came from the bench, a key that we will have to try to exploit also against Udine. – explains Niccolò Turicci, second assistant to coach Michael Magagnoli – Surely the Friulians are a very formidable team for how it is structured, playing these matches must become an opportunity to demonstrate our worth; I am convinced that we can absolutely play it. – continues Turicci, a young man from Codevilla in his first experience in Serie A – Then we have a strong enthusiasm on our side, which has been seen since the August meeting: in any team this is an advantage. In addition, the young people can give something, I give the example of Martina Carbonella who in the last match did not enter with a score, so in the last minutes of the match, but when we were down by 4, she defended and did her. Without forgetting that playing at home is a considerable advantage, the public will give us a big hand, increasing the enthusiasm ».

debut for self-hospitalization

Absolute debut for Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia, after the postponement of the 1st day at Costa Masnaga. The Giraffes, super favorites of the Northern group, at PalaOltrepo in Voghera face the Alpo Villafranca in Verona. The match will be directed by Denny Lillo and Davide Galluzzo from Brindisi. The training of coach Nino Molino is not in perfect physical condition. Surely Rulli and Ravelli will not be in the game while Smorto and Gianolla are in strong doubt, again due to physical problems. However, the breadth and quality of the roster made available to the Messina coach should allow him to find the right solutions.

North group (2nd day). Milan-Treviso, Valbruna Bolzano-Carugate, Ponzano-Costa Masnaga, Mantua-Alperia Bolzano. Today: Weapons-Udine (6 pm), Vicenza-Trieste (6 pm), Castelnuovo Scrivia– Alpo (18). Ranking: Logiman BroniCarugate, Milan, Ponzano, Mantua, Treviso 2; Castelnuovo Scrivia*, Costa Masnaga *, Valbruna Bolzano, Alpo, Alperia Bolzano, Udine, Vicenza, Trieste 0. (* one game less). –

FRANCO SCABROSETTI