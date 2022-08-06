WEAPONS

The derby between Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia and Logiman Broni will be played on Matchday 7, Saturday 19th November (duo at 18.30) at PalaOltrepo in Voghera; the return match at PalaBrera on Sunday 26 February 2023. This is what has been decided by the calendar of the women’s Serie A2 Northern group: after the publication of the 1st day the other afternoon, the following rounds were revealed yesterday.

Meanwhile, Broni has made official the signing of Lucrezia Coser, a 177 cm winger, 24 years old, who in the season just ended in Vigarano (South group) scored 8.3 points and 10 rebounds per game, helping to bring the own formation until the play off semifinals.

Broni will make his home debut on Sunday 16 October against Udine; Castelnuovo the day before against Alpo Villafranca. On the 1st day, the Bronesi will be in Trieste (Saturday 8 October at 6.30 pm), the Giraffes in Costa (Sunday 9 October at 6 pm). The regular season will end on Saturday 15 April; There are two midweek shifts, both on the 12th day: the first leg on Wednesday 21 December (Costa Masnaga-Broni and Castelnuovo-Sanga Milano) and the return on Wednesday 5 April. Pa Christmas break from December 21st to January 7th. On 4 December (9th day) Logiman will host the Alperia Bolzano of the Pavia coach Roberto “Cico” Sacchi, who for the first time returns as an opponent in Oltrepo.

The reactions

«The first three days are very tough – explains Broni’s coach Michael Magagnoli – the trip to Trieste at the debut, in which we will find a very ambitious newly promoted, above all at his home. Then Udine will arrive at PalaBrera, which last year reached the final promotion lost against Crema. So on matchday 3 we will be in Treviso, against a well-built team. At the 4th we will have Carugate, which is the first challenge within reach, even if every match must be faced with the utmost attention and we have a super competitive group. On the 7th day, therefore halfway through the first leg, the derby against Autosped, when the two teams are already well-established. A really short away match, even for our fans. It will be a difficult start, but in the end we have to play against everyone ».

An uphill start to the championship also for Castelnuovo Scrivia: “At the beginning, as already mentioned, we will have to pay the price of having a completely new team – says Nino Molino, coach of Castelnuovo – plus we will have Costa Masnaga and Alpo Villafranca, certainly two teams that they must be faced with great attention, both for their value and for the respect that must be had for the opponents. For the rest it is difficult to establish a scale of values, because it depends a lot on the situations encountered during the season: matches that may seem obvious, become complicated because maybe at that moment you are doing specific physical work or you are not at the top. of the condition. We will see along the way ». –

FRANCO SCABROSETTI