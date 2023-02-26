The absence in Friday night’s match against the Chicago Bulls won’t be the only one for Ben Simmons at the Brooklyn Nets, at least in the immediate future: in fact, the Australian will miss at least the next match due to a nuisance in his left knee that could keep it out longer.

Simmons himself admitted to reporters that he has been dealing with this problem since the beginning of the season and that he resorted to injections during the break for the All Star Game in the hope that these could alleviate the problem.