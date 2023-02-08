The Brooklyn Nets have agreed with the Sacramento Kings on a trade that will send Kessler Eswards and an unspecified amount of money to California.
In this way the Nets save about 8 million in Luxury Tax and free up a place on the roster for any business between now and the deadline.
Edwards, who came out of the Brooklyn rotation after a rather positive rookie year, will in all likelihood continue the season in the G League with the Stockton Kings.
Edwards is expected now to approve the trade, source tells ESPN. Kings intend to give Edwards an opportunity to play with their G League affiliate in Stockton, but with two days to go until trade deadline his future will remain fluid.
