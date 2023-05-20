Brooklyn reluctant to trade Mikal Bridges

This week’s Draft Lottery has opened up new prospects for the NBA market, and one of these is related to the third overall pick of the Portland Trail Blazers: the franchise could use this asset, together with Anfernee Simons’ contract, to reach a wing high level to work alongside Damian Lillard.

According to reports from The Athletic, one of the names discussed is that of Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges, but the Nets would have reiterated their unwillingness to part with the former Suns, who arrived in the team in the trade for Kevin Durant.