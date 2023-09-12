Brooks is a player who can make the difference at any moment of the game

Jordi Fernández, Canada coach, recently shared his opinions with Mundo Deportivo on various topics, including the player Dillon Brooks, the difference between NBA and FIBA ​​basketball and the rumors about his professional future.

Dillon Brooks

Fernández praised Dillon Brooks, stating: “Brooks is a player who can make the difference in every moment of the game. He has a great work ethic and a great understanding of the game.”

Difference between NBA and FIBA

Speaking about the differences between NBA and FIBA ​​basketball, the coach said: “The main difference is the pace of the game. In the NBA, everything is faster and the athletes are more physically gifted. In FIBA, there is more emphasis on tactics and strategy.”

Rumors about the Future

Regarding the rumors that see him as a possible future ‘head coach’ in the NBA, Fernández said: “I am honored to be considered for higher roles, but at the moment I am focused on my current position with the Denver Nuggets.”

